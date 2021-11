Katy-Area All-District Volleyball Players Honored

By George Slaughter

Tompkins, which won the District 19-6A title in volleyball this season, placed four players on the all-district first team, which were announced Tuesday.

The Falcons finished with a 35-6 overall record and reached the area round of the playoffs before losing to Stratford. Paris Herrman, an outside hitter, was named the district’s most valuable player.

Here are the all-district honorees:

Individual Awards

MVP: Paris Herrman, outside hitter, Tompkins

Outstanding Setter: Maddie, Waak, setter, Katy

Outstanding Hitter: Cindy Tchouangwa, outside hitter, Tompkins

Defensive Player: Izzy Denton, libero, Katy

Newcomer: Kassie O’Brien, setter, Cinco Ranch

Coach of the Year: Danielle Wells, Cinco Ranch

First Team

Catalina Martinez, setter, Cinco Ranch

Courtney O’Brien, outside hitter, Cinco Ranch

Kassie O’Brien, setter, Cinco Ranch

Izzy Denton, libero, Katy

Jordan Gamble, middle blocker, Katy

Chandler Lee, right side, Katy

Maddie Waak, setter, Katy

Mecca Freeman, outside hitter, Mayde Creek

Neveah Donahoe, outside hitter, Morton Ranch

Mallory Lamport, outside hitter, Morton Ranch

Casey Batenhorst, setter, Seven Lakes

Emma Schroder, right side, Seven Lakes

Bria Dixon, middle blocker, Taylor

Natassia Baptiste, middle blocker, Tompkins

Paris Herrman, outside hitter, Tompkins

Cindy Tchouangwa, outside hitter, Tompkins

Tendai Titley, middle blocker, Tompkins

Second Team

Kayla Atkinson, libero, Cinco Ranch

Emily Presley, right side, Cinco Ranch

Maddy Chaapel, outside hitter, Katy

Kennedy Pike, middle blocker, Katy

Kailey Wyckoff, setter, Katy

Daniela Taborda, libero, Mayde Creek

Sania Thomas, middle blocker, Mayde Creek

Mia Blum, outside hitter, Seven Lakes

Sameena Burns, middle blocker, Seven Lakes

Grace Lanier, libero, Seven Lakes

Temi Sam-Oilbale, outside hitter, Seven Lakes

Andrea Urzua, defensive specialist, Seven Lakes

Gracie Gibbens, setter, Taylor

Brooklynn Merrell, defensive specialist, Tompkins

Presley Powell, setter, Tompkins

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Davis, defensive specialist/libero, Cinco Ranch

Makenna Loo, offensive hitter/right side, Cinco Ranch

Brooke Pagel, offensive hitter/right side, Katy

Charlize Reyes, defensive specialist, Katy

Mya Hill, setter, Mayde Creek

Jada Mackey, middle blocker, Mayde Creek

Kyler Maple, defensive specialist, Morton Ranch

Jessica Mendoza, defensive specialist, Morton Ranch

Isabella Deuel, middle blocker, Seven Lakes

Simone, Romriell, setter, Seven Lakes

Hannah Fan, offensive hitter/right side, Taylor

Jana Saad, defensive specialist/libero, Taylor

Erica Dellesky, setter, Tompkins

Skylar Skrabanek, right side, Tompkins

All-Academic