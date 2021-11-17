Empowering Educational Leaders: Why The Holdsworth Center Matters

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host an informative event where participants will learn how The Holdsworth Center is empowering educational leaders. This session, moderated by Jim Rice, FBCC Education Division Chair, will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Fort Bend Chamber office, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. This event is generously sponsored by Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc.

Join us as Dr. Pauline Dow, Vice President of the Holdsworth Center, speaks on the vision, mission, and approach, as well as informing us how investing in leadership pays off. Driven by the belief that great leaders can push student achievement levels to new heights, they partner with Texas public school districts to help educators become experts at leadership, then grow stronger leaders within their own systems. The leaders in this organization understand the importance of building strong pipelines and creating opportunities for growth.

“There is no shortcut and no silver bullet. If we want to get to the root of making long-term, sustainable improvements to public education, we’ve got to invest the time to go deep within our districts.” – Charles Butt, Founder of The Holdsworth Center.

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members. Event Sponsor – $500, includes company logo on event marketing materials and chamber social platforms, logo branding on Zoom registration link and confirmation email, invitation for five guests, and recognition during event. The event is $25 for an Individual Member Reservation and $40 for At-the-Door registration. The Zoom link will be sent to participants joining via that platform the day before the event. Individuals can register for this event by clicking here. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jim Rice, Rice & Gardner Consultants, Inc. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.