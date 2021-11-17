Nation’s Largest College of Education Celebrates American Education Week with Scholarships for Current and Aspiring Teachers

WGU Texas’ Teachers College provides opportunities to ease tuition costs during national teacher shortage

This week, WGU Texas’ Teachers College commemorates National Education Association’s (NEA) 2021 American Education Week by announcing its WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship programs, together totaling $6 million, for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in the Teachers College.

Each WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration, or to assist professionals in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator.

The nonprofit’s diligence in maintaining lower costs reduces the need for student borrowing, resulting in average graduate debt that is about half the national average. These scholarships will provide students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality education degree.

“At WGU, we educate teachers and leaders who are passionate about being engaging, caring, and difference-making educators for their students,” said Dr. Mark Milliron, Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of WGU’s Teachers College. “We’re committing to these scholarships because we know our country and communities need educators who can bring empathy and energy, personal connections and technology skills, together to develop and deliver next-generation teaching and learning on the road ahead.”

According to WGU, Texas has an unmet need of approximately 23,856 teachers for the 2021-22 school year, including elementary, secondary, and special education. To help respond to this need, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, WGU’s Teachers College has graduated more than 16,700 students nationwide between March 1, 2020 and September 10, 2021 who have gone on to become licensed teachers or advanced in their school-leader roles.

“These scholarships are particularly valuable because they support our efforts to ensure all students have access to a diverse group of educators,” said John Fitzpatrick, executive director of Educate Texas. “The scholarships also offer an open door for different groups of professionals to pursue a career as an educator, and the young men and women of the communities served by WGU Texas will be better for it.”

In the last 20 years, WGU’s Teachers College has graduated more than 60,000 educators with licensed teachers in all 50 states, and currently enrolls more than 33,000 students. The college currently offers 11 bachelor’s degree programs and 20 master’s degree programs for teachers and leaders in K-12 and higher education. Based on an innovative competency-based education model that provides a student-centered Community of Care with a full suite of wrap-around support services and specialized faculty, the college enables students to progress through their courses as soon as they demonstrate skills mastery.

New and enrolling WGU Texas students may apply for the WGU Loves Teachers scholarship now at wgu.edu/wgulovesteachers, and for the Become a Teacher scholarship through December 31, 2021 at wgu.edu/becomeateacher.

WGU’s Teachers College programs have been continuously accredited since 2006. They are currently accredited by both the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) and the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation (AAQEP), a prestigious combination of accreditations. To learn more about WGU’s Teachers College and its academic programs, visit wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.