In Recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, Northwest Houston Senior Care Expert Shares How to Identify Early Stages of the Disease

More than 6 million people in the U.S. live with Alzheimer’s. Here’s how you can identify its early stages.

This November, Sandi Heintz, owner of Right at Home Northwest Houston, is honoring Alzheimer’s Awareness Month by describing signs of the disease, which is a form of dementia. Right at Home is an international in-home care franchise that aids seniors and adults with disabilities. Heintz is also sharing how family members can cope when a loved one is showing signs of Alzheimer’s.

According to the World Health Organization, around 55 million people have dementia worldwide, and as the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every developed country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050. Dementia can impact a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks and communicate with others.

“One of the early observations of cognitive decline is lack of available food in the home or piles of unopened mail. Visits to your loved one’s home can help you identify any concerns about their cognitive health,” says Heintz.

Identifying Alzheimer’s early can help people access relevant information, resources and support; make the most of their abilities; and potentially benefit from drug and non-drug treatments available. Heintz recommends families look for repeated instances of forgetting recently learned information, difficulty with language, and confusion with time or place.

“Other symptoms you may see in a loved one with Alzheimer’s are mood or personality changes, new trouble with focusing, frequently misplacing things, changes in judgment, and even a change to their handwriting,” explains Heintz.

Most families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s need extra support. Heintz works with families who have just received a diagnosis as well as families at every stage of the journey. “Family caregivers who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s carry an especially heavy load. They face a physical and emotional challenge that is unique to this disease,” says Heintz. “Learning care techniques, having a good support system, and taking regular breaks to care for yourself is imperative.”

Right at Home Northwest Houston is committed to caring for those with Alzheimer’s and their families. They employ caregivers who are professionally trained to provide Alzheimer’s care and share information about the disease with the family with their “Guide for Those Supporting Loved Ones With Dementia or Cognitive Change.”

“Our guide is so impactful for family caregivers. It shows them how the disease can impact their family, practical techniques to provide great care, and most importantly, how to care for themselves as a caregiver,” says Heintz.