Unique Holiday Gift Ideas for Adults and Children in 2021

Holiday gift-giving is a tradition that people all across America practice. Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, or any of the other winter holidays, gifts are a big part of the celebration. People love unwrapping surprise gifts. Whether it’s something big or small, you want to make sure you get something that will bring a smile to people’s faces. Finding just the right gift can sometimes feel like looking for a needle in a haystack, but with this gift-giving guide, you can find something for everyone young and old.

Adult Gift Giving Guide

Finding a present for an adult whether it’s your adult child, a parent, or a good friend can be overwhelming. You want to stay on a budget that’s reasonable for you, but you also want to make the people in your life feel special. There are many ways to do that without needing to overspend. While gift cards are great, you might want to think of different items like knee pillows, new gadgets, and other useful gifts as well. Here are some unique gifts for adults that you may not have considered.

Board Games

For the social butterflies in your sphere of influence, why not consider a board game or a card game? There are tons of new adults-only games that are sure to get everyone roaring with laughter. Those who prefer more strategic options would love the newest games designed to keep you thinking the whole time. Think past traditional favorites like Monopoly and Yahtzee, and branch out to Cards Against Humanity and Friends Trivia games for the die-hard fan.

Subscription Boxes

Get a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year. You can give a subscription to countless different companies. There are art boxes for the creative in your life. There are cheese subscriptions for the foodies. You can also give a coffee subscription for those who enjoy trying different varieties of everyone’s favorite bean. Think beyond just a gift card, and find a subscription that will excite and entertain your friends and family.

Experiences

The new thing is to give experiences to people. Whether you’re giving someone a day at the spa, tickets to a big game, or taking them axe throwing, or to a paint party, there are infinite ways to give a fun experience that will make a memory for life. With many people wanting to go the Marie Kondo way and simplify their belongings, an experience could turn out to be the perfect gift.

Child Gift Giving Guide

Kids are getting harder and harder to buy for. Older kids love electronic devices and more costly gifts nowadays. A simple doll or truck won’t always do. There are plenty of ways to gift them something they’ll love without needing to spend a fortune. One good idea is to pool your money. When a child wants a pricier gift, the parents can ask family members who were already planning on giving something to pitch in for the big item. This means that the child is more likely to get what they want and that the parents don’t need to wade through tons of little gifts throughout the season. Here are some great gifts for kids.

Outdoor Toys and Activities

Kids love to play. Even kids who stay behind computer screens all day appreciate age-appropriate outdoor activities. You can easily give children young and old a ropes course that extends between trees, remote control cars, and even small drone toys. While a bike is a big investment, you can also gift a scooter or skateboard along with a helmet.

Creative Sets

There are also subscription options for children. If you want STEM activities like KiwiCo offers or art boxes for your creative kids, there are plenty of options. Teach your kids to use tools safely with a kit box where they can use a small hammer and nails to construct. These creative sets allow kids to do fun activities, learn new skills, and create something they can be proud of.

Safe Tech

Most parents know that there are precautions to take with children and technology. Safety concerns are valid, and because of this, many companies have designed kid-friendly tech options like watches where kids can also take photos. They’ve also designed tablets with incredible parental controls to keep children safe from predators and away from adult content online.