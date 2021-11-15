Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Citizens Police Academy Applications

By George Slaughter

RICHMOND–The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy.

The academy is a program for citizens seeking to learn about law enforcement as well as those considering a career in the field.

The program gives an overview of the criminal justice system and the sheriff’s office through classroom presentations and practical, hands-on experience.

The program consists of two-hour sessions held on 12 consecutive Thursdays. Hours are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The first session begins on Jan. 13, 2022, and conclude on March 31.

Sessions are at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle. The academy is across the street from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The program will accept 35 qualified participants for the spring semester. Application deadline is Dec. 5.

Participants will tour the sheriff’s office and learn about each of its divisions:

911 emergency communications center

Criminal investigations

Detention

Law enforcement training

Narcotics

Patrol

Graduates will be able to take part in a ride-along session with a patrol deputy.

Qualified applicants must be 18 years old and not have a criminal arrest record. Those interested in enrolling can do so at the website.

The academy takes place as the sheriff’s office seeks applicants to join the department. In a recent interview, Fagan described the department as the place to come.

“There’s nothing better than to serve the public, and you can actually save a life by joining law enforcement,” Fagan said.

For more information, email the sheriff’s office at socp@fortbendcountytx.gov, or call 281-238-1536 or 281-238-1530.