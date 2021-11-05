Top Benefits of a Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers

A simple and practical approach to add an extra layer of sleep luxury is to sleep with a pillow between your knees. Your sleeping position should straighten your spine to increase sleep quality and reduce aches and pains. Your best chance for optimal comfort and support is to get the perfect cushion for your sleeping position and preferences. However, putting a pillow between your knees or beneath your lower back might help a lot. If you don’t already sleep with an Everlasting Comfort Knee Pillow for Sleeping – Hip, Lower Back, and Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief, you might want to start now that you’ve learned about the many benefits of this simple habit.

It Maintains Spine Alignment in Side Sleepers

If you rest on your side, you’re probably used to your knees brushing against each other all night. While this sleep posture is often pleasant, it might impose a strain on the sensitive pressure points of your hips and shoulders. Therefore, several side sleepers feel that a knee cushion between their legs provides additional comfort and support. As people become older, disc degeneration and disc fracture become more likely. If you acquire either, a knee pillow can help you sleep better and recover quicker by offering better spine and pain relief.

Knee And Lumbar Pain Are Reduced

When resting on your back, place a pillow behind your knees or lower back to relieve pressure on your spine. This spinal position is necessary for a good night’s sleep and can help you prevent early soreness. Sciatica, or pain that spreads down your leg along the course of the sciatic nerve can also indicate knee discomfort or lower back pain. (However, consult your doctor to determine and treat the underlying reason). If you think you might have sciatica, a knee cushion from online sites can be a good remedy for back pain to help you get a better night’s sleep.

Blood Circulation Is Improved

Have you ever woken up with a numb or tingling sensation in your arm after sleeping with it beneath your pillow? It’s frightening to wake up with the sensation that your arm is no longer linked to your body, but it’s only an indication of inadequate blood circulation. This problem can be solved by placing a cushion behind your knees or between your legs. The cushion keeps blood circulating properly through your lower body by lifting and separating your knees. Back sleepers can also lift their legs by placing a cushion beneath their feet. Gravity draws blood back towards your heart; thus, the elevation naturally aids circulation.

Provides Expectant Mothers with Additional Support

Both mom and baby must get enough sleep throughout pregnancy. Feeling comfortable, on the other hand, may be challenging, partially due to the added weight of pregnancy putting more strain on your knee joints. That joint discomfort may be excruciatingly difficult, especially in the later months of pregnancy—a pillow between your knees when sleeping provides additional cushioning and support for the joints under higher pressure.

It Makes It Easier to Breathe

Sleeping with a cushion between your legs might assist if you have a breathing problem like sleep apnea—the knee cushion aids in the spine’s alignment, which aids in opening your airways. Put the cushion between your knees rather than between them if you rest on your back. Make sure you have the correct pillow beneath your head to get the most out of your sleep.

