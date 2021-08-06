Cornyn: Greater Houston Area to Receive $2.2M Talent Search Program Grants

Several higher education institutions in the greater Houston area have been awarded a number of federal grants totaling $2,156,771 for the Talent Search Program to help increase the number of disadvantaged youth who complete high school and their postsecondary education, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced today.

“It’s imperative that all Texans wishing to pursue higher education have the resources and support necessary to do so,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will continue to do everything I can to increase access to higher education opportunities for students in the greater Houston area.”

City Recipient Award Amount Houston LULAC National Educational Service Centers. Inc. $277,375 Houston University of Houston – Downtown $485,407 Houston Lone Star College-North Harris $300,675 Pasadena San Jacinto Community College District $277,275 Houston Parris Foundation $277,375 Houston Virginia Day $538,664 TOTAL $2,156,771

The Talent Search Program falls under the TRIO grant program, which Senator Cornyn has supported for many years. This funding comes from the Department of Education.

