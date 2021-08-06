Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee’s Statement Supporting Local Leaders Heightened Safety Measures to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee issued the following statement regarding Harris County’s move to threat level “Red” due to the spread of COVID-19.

“I appreciate the leadership shown by Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner in response to the recent wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Local leaders are doing their job by working to keep us safe. The Governor needs to do his job — either mandate masks and other measures that stop the spread, or scale back his executive orders that tie the hands of local officials. It’s time to put politics aside and save lives.”