Cane Island’s Hosts August 21 Farmers Market at New Time

The Katy community of Cane Island will host its monthly Farmers Market of local artisans and vendors on Saturday, August 21 at its new time of 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway.

The market once again will be filled with artisan crafts, fresh items from nearby gardens and farms, handmade goods and other unique finds. Food truck cuisine also will be available for purchase.

Admission is free and onsite parking is available.

Cane Island’s Farmers Market will return to its regular time of 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Saturday, September 18.

To reach Cane Island, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the roadway directly into the community.

For more information, call (281) 725-6555.