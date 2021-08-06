OutRun Hunger 5K Returns to Harvest Green Sept. 25

Families can turn kilometers into meals when the Outrun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run returns to Harvest Green Saturday, Sept. 25.

The annual race begins with an 8:30 a.m. kid’s run at the Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, followed by a family 5K race at 9 a.m. Race fee is $25 for ages 13+, $15 for ages 4-12 and free for 3 and under. A $15 virtual run is available for all ages. All proceeds benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Richmond/AnnualOutRunHunger .