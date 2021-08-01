Fort Bend County Man Charged with Negligent Homicide

By George Slaughter

A Rosenberg man has been charged with criminal negligent homicide following the shooting death of a fellow Rosenberg man last month.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department said Dustin Lee Arguijo, 35, and Alfred Freddie Garcia, 32, became involved in a disturbance at Arguijo’s house in the 1000 block of Aurelia in Rosenberg. Arguijo reportedly displayed a gun, which went off during the disturbance.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. July 16.

Garcia was seriously wounded and initially taken to OakBend Medical Center in Richmond. From there he was taken to the Texas Medical Center. He died as a result of his injuries the morning of July 20. The case was then upgraded to a homicide investigation. Arguijo surrendered at the Fort Bend County Justice Center on July 27, where deputies arrested him.

Arguijo was charged with criminal negligent homicide. He is the Fort Bend County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.