Three Seven Lakes Coaches Named Coaches of the Year

By George Slaughter

Three Seven Lakes High School coaches received coach of the year recognition last week at the Texas Girls Coaches Association annual banquet in Arlington.

Amy Cataline is the volleyball coach. Hailey Hann is the sub-varsity cheerleading coach. Amy Weaston is the cheerleading coach.

“To receive this recognition, especially during a school year that included many challenges for our student-athletes demonstrates our coaches’ resilience to finish whatever the team set their minds to,” Debbie Decker, Katy ISD Athletic Department executive director, said in a statement. “Aside from being coaches, these three individuals serve as mentors to their athletes and encourage them to aim high both on the court as well as in the classroom.”

Each year, coaches from across Texas aim to be named a recipient of one of the organization’s coveted recognitions.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association is one of the largest associations of coaches and the largest association for coaches of girls’ athletics in the United States.