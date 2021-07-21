Whether you create monumental sculptures, abstract paintings, religious art, or home décor items, you may sometimes feel completely alone and unmotivated. In fact, every single one of us has been there. Fortunately, getting yourself going in the right direction is not that difficult. You just need a little push. Here are 6 tips that you should use to make your muse get back to work.

How to find inspiration as an artist

View artworks by other artists

Viewing and exploring some innovative art projects can trigger new creative ideas. Surf the net or skim through books or magazines to find art by other talented artists. Do not limit yourself to your own medium, style, or genre, as any artwork can inspire. From sculpture to painting to architecture, looking at someone else’s art can help you jump-start the creative process.

Take pictures

It is not difficult to take photos these days, as most people have phones with cameras. Use this opportunity to take your own photos of what you like to get inspiration and new ideas. For example, if you are into, let’s say, Renaissance art, take your time to visit art museums and photograph the greatest masterpieces by the Old Masters. They are sure to inspire you to create something meaningful.

Create every day

It may sound surprising, but you should continue creating art even if you are not inspired. If you devote a certain amount of time to art every day, you may acquire a creative habit. Take at least 10 minutes and swipe some paint across a piece of paper. After several times, you will find this habit difficult to give up.

Take a walk

Whether it is sunny or cloudy outside, walking in nature may be really inspiring. The wildlife, bright colors, and beautiful landscapes in combination with fresh air will relax, calm, and reduce stress. Artists can get inspired by many different things, and nature is definitely one of them.

Network within the art community

Avoid working in isolation, as this may cause a temporary lack of inspiration. Join local art leagues, attend local arts and crafts fairs, meet other artists, and go to gallery openings. Getting out will stimulate your creativity, as each conversation works as food for thought. Sometimes, even online relationships grow into real artistic mutual support. It is also worth visiting art blogs, meeting other artists online, signing up for their newsletters, and leaving comments.

Enroll in a course

We never know what may come out of a new skill. Taking a class and learning something new can inspire you to add different things to your works, be them unique patterns or textures. Besides, if you take a class with your friends, you may have a lot of fun and develop a strong emotional bond with each other.

Keep creating despite everything and enjoy every step of it (even the mistakes!). Be sure to apply these tips, and you will definitely find