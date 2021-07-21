uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Cinco Ranch

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Katy Area Connected

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Cinco Ranch at 6825 S. Fry Road, Suite 300. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Cinco Ranch is owned by Fernando Villarreal and Mark Wallis, and is located in the Meadow Marketplace Shopping Center right off Grand Parkway.

“This market is in need of a go-to device repair shop and we’re excited to have the opportunity to fill that gap in the Katy and Cinco Ranch communities,” Villarreal said. “Now, more than ever, people are reliant on their tech to keep them connected and we’re eager to bring a convenient, affordable option to the area.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, we are committed to excellence in everything we do from the customer experience to the quality of service they receive,” Villarreal said. “Our team goes through extensive training so we’re able to fix anything with a power button, as well as provide free diagnostics on any device. As we extend our service to the Katy area, we hope to bring locals a hassle-free repair experience that gets their devices back up and running as quickly as possible.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Cinco Ranch and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/cincoranch . uBreakiFix Cinco Ranch is located at:

uBreakiFix

6825 S Fry Rd #300, Katy, TX 77494

(281) 868-3600