Texas Native Cody Johnson To Perform At 2022 Rodeo

Texas Native Cody Johnson will Help Kick Off the Rodeo’s 90th Anniversary Celebration with Opening Performance at RODEOHOUSTON®

Johnson will make his fourth RODEOHOUSTON appearance Feb. 28, 2022

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Cody Johnson will help kick off the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration with a RODEOHOUSTON performance, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2022 Rodeo.

“Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RODEOHOUSTON fans since his first performance in 2017,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RODEOHOUSTON to help kick off our 90th anniversary celebration.”

Individual tickets for Johnson’s performance go on sale to the public Thursday, July 29 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.

Johnson has become the sound of the Rodeo season with his performance of “Welcome to the Show,” the official song of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Johnson recently surprised youth 4-H and FFA exhibitors with a special performance during the Rodeo’s private Junior Livestock Show competitions, held in March 2021.

His 2022 performance will mark his fourth performance at RODEOHOUSTON. Johnson was slated to perform at the 2020 Rodeo on March 12, one day after the Rodeo’s early closure on March 11, 2020.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.