If you are dreaming of becoming a full-time artist one day, you should be serious about the materials you use. Whether you are planning to create a large-scale art installation or simply trying to master your painting skills for a start, there are essential supplies that most young artists need to get into art. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Tools and materials you need to get into art

Pencils

Pencils are some of the most obvious and, at the same time, essential art and craft supplies for beginner artists. They are inevitable if you want to make a drawing or sketch before you actually begin your painting. There is a myriad of pencils with different degrees of hardness/softness and lightness/darkness to choose from. Therefore, you need to carry out your experiments and research to find the ones that feel good in your hand and are easy to erase (if this is important to you, of course.)

Brushes

For every painter, high-quality brushes are of utmost importance. There are several basic types of brushes. For example, round brushes are good for watercolor painting since they hold enough water and paint for numerous strokes, and flat brushes are great for working with acrylic paint. Brushes come in different sizes and shapes, so you will likely need to try several of them to choose those that suit your particular needs and medium.

Paints

You can paint with watercolors, oil paints, acrylic paints, gouache, spray paint, etc. These are completely different types of paint and, therefore, are used for different purposes. Some of them can be combined, and some are used for a specific type of painting, for example, highly pressurized spray paint is used in graffiti art and mural painting.

If you are just starting out, you do not have to spend a fortune on professional paints. You can buy student-grade paints first and invest in something of greater quality and more expensive once you feel more confident.

Same as with the quality of paint, you should not worry about the variety of colors. You can paint practically anything even with a very limited choice. What is more, it is easier for beginners to start with a small palette. The basic colors are red, blue, yellow, and brown.

Palette

Whether you are going to work with acrylics or watercolors, any inexpensive plastic paint palette can work well. You can find them of any size in your local art stores for a couple of dollars. Make sure a palette is easy enough to wash and use.

Sketchbooks

Remember that an active sketchbook means good practice. It is one of the most important items an artist should have. You will need to give your sketchbook attention on a daily basis, so choose the one that is durable and has plenty of pages for all of your ideas.

Canvas

If you are a beginner, you can buy ready or custom-made canvas boards at any art store. You will be able to create your own with experience.

Hopefully, you will have fun with your future art projects. Good luck!