Crystal Palace New Manager: What to Expect From Coach Patrick Vieira.

2021/2022 English Premier League is starting by August 2021, and every team is shaping up to get ready before the first-week match. Recently, one of the latest teams to change things up is Crystal Palace, following their appointment of Patrick Vieira. The former Arsenal legend and French International has just out penned to paper in a three-year deal to become the London’s club manager.

While there were insinuations that Patrick Vieira was not the original coach being preferred by Steve Parish, the Chairman of the club and the rest of the Palace board, however, the 45-year-old former Arsenal captain was eventually contacted to replace the vast experienced 73-year-old Roy Hodgson, following a collapsed deal between the club and Nuno Espirito Santo, and later Lucien Favre.

Formation and Tactics

One of the major factors that determine the success or failure of a coach is the formation and tactics he employs, and Patrick Vieira’s case will not be different. The former French international has only coached two senior teams in the past, with an added coaching experience of Manchester City youth team and later the club’s reserve team.

Patrick Vieira, though at this point will be mostly known for his playing career than his coaching resume, however, was known for his exciting footballing style his team expressed while coaching the New York City FC during his stint at Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. The French man who was then touted to be the successor of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, due to the ownership ties between the two clubs, won 39 games from the 83 games he managed.

Often, he primarily favored a 4-3-3 formation approach. In few other cases, he has opted for a 3-4-3 and 3-5-2 formation, where possession football is the main ingredient of his team. Assessing his previous teams, Patrick Vieira prefers a tactical formation that comprises attacking fullbacks and inverted wingers in the front, such that the attacking fullbacks are the ones to provide the width and space upfront to his side.

It is expected that the French coach will love pacey players that can quickly transition from the defense to the attack while keeping possession as well. Here is a possible starting line-up from the Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace

Possible Starting Eleven

Goalkeeper: Jack Butland

Defenders: James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Luka Milivojevic, Mamadou Sakho

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Andros Townsend, James McArthur

Forward: Jordan Ayew, Wilfred Zaha, Christian Benteke

Management Style

Patrick Vieira is known to be a media darling, especially while he was in his home country, at Nice. And being an understudy of Pep Guardiola, it won’t be surprising if the English media are soft on him. His former coach, Raymond Domenech, described the 45-year-old as a natural-born leader who has learned and grown over the years. To Domenech, it is just a matter of how Vieira uses his leadership skills well because he has them already. Describing the new Crystal Palace coach, a Former French National team coach claimed that Patrick Vieira has “learned and grew, he was a real leader. He doesn’t talk a lot but he has the skills.”

According to Vieira himself, there is no particular system that is better than others; it is just about the execution. Although his player’s recruitment at Nice was suspect, some believed he found it hard to impose his style at Nice given the late arrival of the players he bought. In his word “I’ll try to impose a style of play, with lots of one-twos, but play attacking football, all while having a compact defensive block, taking risks to score as many goals as possible is something that I am ready to do.

What matters for me is getting the most out of my players while playing well. I don’t think there is any system or style of play that is better than another. Great coaches like Mourinho, Wenger, or Guardiola have different philosophies, but they have all won, as Antonio Conte has done at Chelsea.”

Patrick Vieira’s Profile and Past Records

Patrick Vieira, 45, has only coached two senior teams since leaving Manchester City as youth team coach and later the reserve team coach.

OGC Nice

Points/Match: 1.42 points per game

Jul 2018 – Dec 2020

Matches Played: 89; Matches Won: 35; Matched Drawn: 21; Matches Lost: 33

New York Fc

Points/Match: 1.58 points per game

Jan 2016 – June 2018

Matches Played: 90; Matches Won: 40; Matched Drawn: 22; Matches Lost: 28

Patrick Vieira’s Words

The following agreement and signing a three-year deal to become the Crystal Palace manager, the former Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira, has claimed to be excited about the prospect of the job and how he hopes to improve the fortune of the club. In his words “I am excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League and manage this great football club as we begin a new chapter together.

It is a project that is appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the Chairman and Sporting Director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the Academy. The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”