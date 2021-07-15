WGU Texas Awarding $100,000 in Scholarships to Honor 10th Anniversary

Online university to award $10,000 scholarships to 10 newly enrolled Texans, the largest in a decade

WGU Texas , the online, nonprofit competency-based university, today announces it will award 10 newly enrolled Texans $10,000 scholarships in 2021 in honor of its 10th anniversary.

In its ten-year history as a state affiliate, WGU Texas has awarded 4,221 scholarships to qualifying Texans, totaling nearly $8.5 million over the course of its first decade, serving more than 22% of graduates. In 2020, WGU Texas awarded more than $1.6 million to 936 students. WGU Texas currently enrolls students who reside in 205 of the state’s 234 counties, with more than 13,500 enrolled students and nearly 20,000 alumni.

“At WGU Texas, we believe the role of higher education is to make a positive impact wherever and whenever possible,” said WGU Texas Chancellor Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin. “In the ten-year history of WGU Texas, we have strived to be a viable option for the nearly four million Texans who have some college education and no degree by putting higher education within reach of more Texans with affordable tuition and scholarships to ease the financial burden. Through the 10th Anniversary Scholarship, we can provide the pathway for more students to achieve their educational and career goals.”

WGU Texas offers more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in business, information technology, K–12 education, and health professions, including nursing. A state-based subsidiary of nationally recognized, accredited, nonprofit Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. WGU Texas’ affordable tuition and competency-based model allows students more flexibility to graduate at their own pace.

Recipients will be awarded $2,500 toward their tuition each six-month term, for up to four terms. Applications are open and scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis. Applications will close on Oct. 30, 2021, and prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.