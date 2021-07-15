The Women’s Fund & Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Present Virtual “Healthy Vision Awareness” Series 

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, presents a virtual “Diabetes and the Eyes” program as part of the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic “Healthy Vision Awareness” series on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., at no cost to the public with guest speaker Mariela Hernandez, Senior Program Manager for Prevent Blindness Texas.

Hernandez is responsible for managing Prevent Blindness Texas programs in the Southeast Texas Region and leads the implementation and execution of the organization’s mission delivery. She is a certified vision screener and trainer for Prevent Blindness America for children and adults, vision screening, and a certified vision instructor for the Texas Department of State Health Services Vision Screening Program.

To ensure positive outcomes for women and girls, The Women’s Fund offers virtual presentations. Each session lasts an hour via Zoom and will be posted afterward on The Women’s Fund website ( www.thewomensfund.org ) and their YouTube and Facebook pages.

For 42 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes over 9,000 publications each year at no cost.