Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant List

The news regarding the popular show ‘Bigg Boss 15 Conestants List‘ of the Indian private TV channel has intensified. This show of Salman Khan is going to be quite explosive this time too. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. There are many headlines about who will be the entry in the show.

The Source yet confirmed these constants so far, although its not officially announced but this list is based on different sources that confirmed these contestant participation in Bigg Boss 15 audition process.

Divya Agarwal

Sherine Singh

Priya Banerjee

Amit Tandon

Bhumika Chawla

Gulki Joshi

Anusha Dandekar

Disha Vakhani

Krushna Abhishek

Disha Parmar

Mohsin Khan

Nia Sharma

Parth Samthaan

Ankita Lokhande

Rhea Chakraborty

Surbhi Chandna

Shaheer Sheikh

Jennifer Winget

Cezanne Khan

Raghav Juyal

Ragini Khanna

Neha Marda

Actress Neha Marda, popularly known as Balika Wadho, will now appear in Bigg Boss 15. There is a lot going on with the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Recently, the names of Bigg Boss 15 contestants surfaced on social media. In such a situation, actress Neha Marda may be the first confirmed contestant of this show. Neha has clarified in an interview that she has received an offer for the show and she is thinking of accepting the offer. Neha played the role of Jewel in Balika Wadhu, which was well received. Neha is currently working on the serial ‘Kevin Rishton Mein Kati Batti’.

Neha Marda (Neha Marda Photo) said in an interview that she has received an offer of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. For the past 4 years, he has been receiving constant offers to participate in Bigg Boss. “Every year I refused, thinking I could do it,” he said. I can’t stay locked in one place. I thought a show like Bigg Boss was not for me. The situation we are currently shooting in is similar to that of Bigg Boss. We don’t have phones on the seats. We have no contact with the outside world. If we have to work on the lesser things, that is why we are sometimes happy and sometimes sad. Neha says she misses her family very much during this time.

According to Neha Marda Bigg Boss 15, she is shooting with the team in Bio Bubble and she can’t get out of there. As such, it is like Bigg Boss House for them and they are preparing to win the show. Let us tell you that Neonya Marda has been approached by Devinka Tripathi, Vivek Dahahi, Anita Hasanandani, Ankita Lokhande and many other celebrities for Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to launch in October this year. The show will feature 10 celebrity couples and 5 ordinary people.

According to a report on the website of Indian private TV, there are reports that TV show Nagan Fame may also enter the show, but they have put a brake on it here.

Sarabhi Chandna

Sarabhi Chandna has made it clear that she will not be a part of the Bigg Boss show competition. So he didn’t answer. The new TV serpent, Sarbhi Chandana, is in the headlines these days because of his bold pictures. Recently, photos shared by Sarbhi Chandana are going viral on social media in which she is seen in a swimming pool. Sarbhi Chandna is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing bold pictures day after day. Even before this, Sarbhi has attracted the attention of fans by posting bold pictures.

Come on Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Nagan 5’, the new TV’s Nagan i.e. actress Sarabhi Chandna tries her best to win the hearts of the fans In real life, Sarbhi’s fan following is quite good. Sarbhi Chandna got her first break show on the small screen from the serial ‘Kabul’. She was chosen for the leading role in this show, after this show she continued to gain fame and she continued to move forward. He gained a lot of popularity in Star Plus serial ‘Ishq Baaz’ in Anika’s Karda.