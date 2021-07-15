Road Accidents: How To Prevent Them And What To Do If They Happen

A car accident is one of the most scathing and debilitating events that one can endure in life. Road accidents are not only a significant cause of death but also mental health issues.

There are still a substantial number of accidents occurring despite vast improvements in vehicle safety technology meaning that people are the main cause of road accidents. There is much to consider if you are involved in a car accident whether you were at fault or the victim of the accident.

You should do whatever it takes to avoid car accidents but they are sometimes inevitable. It is best to know what to do when car accidents happen to ensure you are in the best possible position.

What to Do When Accidents Happen

It is likely that you will be in a state of shock after a road accident especially if it is your first one. It will be even more devastating if the accident results in a serious injury. If you know what to do when an accident happens, you will be better off than an ignorant person.

Remain Calm

The first thing you should do when an accident happens is to remain calm. Most people usually panic after an accident which usually makes the problem much worse than it should be.

Check yourself to ensure that you are okay and mobile. If you are injured, you should try and stay still so as not to exacerbate the injury. Check on the state of others in the vehicle if you are not seriously injured.

On the other hand, you should evaluate your environment and see if there is an imminent danger such as a fuel leak or oncoming traffic. If so, you should try and get yourself plus the passengers to safety as quickly as you can, especially if there are no bystanders to help.

Collect Evidence

If you are injured and incapacitated, you should await medical attention. Otherwise, you should seek to collect evidence of the accident.

If you have a phone with you and it has not been damaged in the accident, you should take as many pictures of the accident scene as possible. If your device has the storage space, take video evidence of the scene too.

The evidence of the accident scene will be valuable in helping prove your case and receiving compensation for your troubles. It will definitely help when filing a police report. The police may also use the evidence to hold the guilty party accountable.

Call a Lawyer

As soon as you receive medical attention and you are well enough to make a call, you should contact a lawyer. A lawyer will be very helpful in helping you understand the legal ramifications of a road accident.

If you have a family attorney or a lawyer who usually handles your affairs, they should be your first call. However, you specifically need car accident lawyers for a road accident. Your attorney may direct you towards one if you need a car accident attorney. You can also find them online or via business directories.

The attorney will be especially valuable if your case goes to court. They will also help you negotiate a settlement with the insurance companies who will definitely have their own lawyers. It is often extremely challenging to receive adequate compensation without a lawyer.

How to Prevent Car Accidents

Now that you know what you need to do in case of a road accident, you should consider how to avoid car accidents and their serious aftermath. The following are tips to help you prevent car accidents:

Avoid Distractions

The most common causes of road accidents are distractions. A distracted driver puts themselves, other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians at serious risk of injury.

Mobile phones are the single largest distraction leading to car accidents. Completely avoid using your phone while driving even if you have a hands-off feature. If it is an emergency, pull over the vehicle and answer the call.

You should keep your eyes on the road and concentrate solely on driving while you are in the driver’s seat. Even though you are driving slowly, avoid multitasking which will divide your attention and make you less focused on driving.

Follow Traffic Rules

Traffic rules exist to maintain harmony on the roads and prevent road accidents. Following traffic rules and signs is the simplest way to prevent car accidents from happening.

If you have a driving license, you should already be familiar with the traffic rules of the area. In case you are driving in a new state or country, you should get to know and understand as many of the traffic rules as possible.

Traffic rules such as observing the speed limit and following overtaking lanes are simple enough and will prevent a lot of accidents. Furthermore, ignoring traffic rules will get you in serious trouble with the authorities.

Properly Maintain Your Car

A poorly maintained vehicle drastically increases the chances of being involved in a car accident. Therefore, a great way to prevent car accidents is to ensure that your car is roadworthy.

Take your vehicle to a proficient mechanic as often as you can. Ensure that you never miss service appointments too so every aspect of the vehicle is in optimal condition.

Anytime you feel that your car has an issue, do not hesitate to fix it. A small issue might be what leads to a serious accident in the future.

Avoid Driving at Night

Despite the presence of headlights, your visibility is severely impaired at night. There is simply no substitute for driving during the day with plenty of sunlight. The evidence is that a substantial number of road accidents occur at night.

It is harder to see potholes at night which might cause sudden changes in direction. Other drivers are also likely to hit you because of reduced visibility.

If you can avoid driving at night, you should do so. If you have to drive at night, it should only be for an emergency.

To conclude, car accidents can be gruesome and deadly affairs. You should keep calm and don’t panic if you are in an accident. You should also collect evidence of the scene and call a lawyer. If you follow the above tips, you should be in a great position to avoid many car accidents. Always remember, there is nothing more important than your safety.