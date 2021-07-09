Rodeo Awards $1.4 Million To Texas FFA Members

Seventy Texas FFA members were presented with $1.4 million in scholarships from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during the 93rd Annual Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, July 7.

Scholarship recipients were selected by Texas FFA officials based on the students’ involvement with the program, academic and FFA achievements and financial need, as well as the FFA member’s performance in an interview process.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awarded its first academic scholarship to a member of Texas FFA in 1957, and it’s a tradition we are proud to continue today,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Rodeo. “FFA members share the Rodeo’s passion for agriculture, and many of these recipients will actually pursue a career in the field of agriculture, so we are extremely proud to help support them in this way.”

Each FFA scholarship recipient will receive a $20,000 scholarship from the Rodeo to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree at a Texas college or university of their choice. Of the 70 FFA scholarship recipients, the top four majors include Animal Science, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics and Biology.

The Texas FFA Association was chartered in 1929 and contributes to a model of secondary agricultural education in which students take part in classroom instruction and supervised agricultural experiences. The FFA is an integral part of the school’s agricultural science program, guided by FFA’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

These 70 FFA scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo’s annual commitment of nearly $21.7 million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2021. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitment can be found here .

RECIPIENTS

