Nationally-Acclaimed Storyteller To Perform At George Memorial Library Amphitheater

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is excited to welcome the public back with a performance by nationally-acclaimed storyteller Toni Simmons on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 10:00 am, at the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater at George Memorial Library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Simmons is an award-winning and dynamic storyteller who brings her multicultural folktales to life with songs, rhythms, chants, and audience participation. In her “Tails & Tales from Around the World” performance, families with children of all ages will enjoy an imaginary adventure to other countries and an exploration of different cultures through Simmons’ unique and spirited versions of familiar stories.

As a master storyteller, Simmons has captivated audiences at many festivals, including the National Storytelling Festival Exchange Place, the National Black Storytelling Festival, and the Texas Storytelling Festival. Internationally, she has performed in schools in South Africa, Germany, and Mexico. She is a touring artist for the Texas Commission on the Arts and was designated as an American Masterpiece by the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to Simmons’ performance, George Memorial Library’s children’s librarians will kick off the event with a selection of multicultural rhymes, songs, and a bilingual book. Each child will receive a take-home craft.

The performance will take place in an outdoor amphitheater, and seating is concrete. Theater-goers are encouraged to bring cushions to sit on. Glass containers, alcoholic beverages, and popcorn are not allowed in the amphitheater.

Partial shade is provided by canvas sails over the amphitheater. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be rescheduled.

If families are unable to attend the event in person, they may watch it live-streamed on the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Facebook event page.

Made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, this event is part of the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative.