Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on IRS Granting Texas Christian Nonprofit Tax-Exempt Status

Last month, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Congressional colleagues sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig expressing concerns regarding the IRS’s denial of tax-exempt status for a Texas nonprofit, Christians Engaged. Sen. Cruz today issued the following statement after the IRS announced the reversal of its prior decision:

“Sadly following in the footsteps of the Obama IRS, the Biden IRS was likewise politically weaponized when it indefensibly denied tax-exempt status to the Texas nonprofit organization Christians Engaged. I was proud to stand with 14 of my colleagues in calling out this brazen politicization and demanding the reversal of this open discrimination against Christians. Thankfully, under public scrutiny, the Biden administration was forced to change course; today’s reversal is a victory for our religious freedoms and for Americans of faith across our country. But the initial denial stands as a warning that if we don’t stand up for our liberties and fight to hold this administration accountable, the Biden administration is more than willing to use the IRS as a political weapon.”