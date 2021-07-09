How To Successfully Propagate Plants At Home: 6 Useful Tips

“All gardeners live in beautiful places because they make them so.” – Joseph Joubert

The best thing about growing plants is that you can grow as many as you want without spending a fortune. In fact, you don’t need to buy any plants at all. You can simply grow what you get your hands on. However, you must know the best possible way to clone the plant of your choice. The act of creating new plants is known as plant propagation. You can create new plants in many different ways that include cloning plants through layering, cutting, and grafting. If you are planning to expand your garden by propagating the plants you already have or the ones that you find in your neighborhood, you have landed on the right page. This article will help you discover 6 useful tips that will help you successfully propagate plants at home.

Research Before You Propagate

Not every plant can be propagated from cuttings. You will need to research the type of plants that can be created from a cutting. Although most plants can regrow from a stem, some plant species can grow roots faster and more easily than others. Many trees can be propagated from a branch. All you need to do is place the branch in a water container for a few weeks. You will find that the branch has formed an extensive root system. The key is to do thorough research about the plants before short-listing them for selection.

Proper Selection

The selection process is a vital part of plant propagation. Apart from selecting a plant, you will need to select healthy cuttings from the plant as well. In addition to this, you will have to filter your selection of plants based on whether they can sustain in your garden’s environment. While you can easily propagate succulents in soil and water, the cuttings from perennials, trees, and shrubs best form roots in water. In addition to this, succulents prefer bright light without direct sun exposure. With that said, depending on whether you are planning to grow your plants in water or soil, you can choose different plant species.

Be Wary of Hybrids

You should always look out for seeds obtained from hybrid plants. Many gardeners often produce hybrid plants to create a variant with the desired properties. However, in most cases, the resulting plants from these seeds do not resemble the intentionally hybridized parent plants. When you buy seed packets, you can check the labels to find out if the seedlings are hybrid or not. If you do not find any information on the labels, look for the text “F1” on the packet. It is usually printed next to the plant name and indicates a hybrid variety.

Avoid Cross-Pollination

Gardeners have witnessed various instances where certain crops, when grown close, do not grow true to their seed. This may happen due to possible cross-pollination between two plant species that can be facilitated by wind or pollinators. To understand it better, let’s say that you are growing squash and corn in close proximity. You may find the plants to have a mixture of characteristics from both the plant species. The simplest way to prevent cross-pollination and ensure that the plants grow true to their seeds is to propagate only one plant variety at a time.

Explore Your Neighborhood

You don’t need to necessarily buy expensive plants for propagation. You can explore the plants near your locality and find one that you like. If the plant is on someone’s property, it is best to request the owner to give you a piece of the stem. With the cuttings wrapped in a damp paper cloth, return to your home and plant them as soon as possible.

Take Care Of Your Cuttings

Once you’ve got your hands on the plant cuttings, it is best to keep them in a humid environment. Your cuttings need to retain moisture. By placing a container or a glass over them, you can create a small greenhouse for your cuttings. Once the cuttings find enough humidity surrounding them, it may take anything between a week or a couple of months for the roots to form.

It’s best to research the plants before you propagate. You need to be attentive when selecting plants for propagation. Always be wary of hybrid plants. Grow one variety of plants at a time to avoid cross-pollination. You can easily find cuttings from your neighborhood. Once you’ve obtained the plant cuttings, take proper care of them to enjoy the best growth.