If you’ve ever walked into a marijuana dispensary, you’ve probably noticed that in addition to strain names, the THC and CBD content are also listed on products to help customers decide if it’s right for them. Whether a medical marijuana patient or a casual smoker, it’s important to know the difference between THC vs CBD and its effects.

What is the difference between THC and CBD?

While both THC and CBD are cannabinoids, chemical compounds found naturally in the cannabis plant, they are different in numerous ways. You’re probably at least a little familiar with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) since high potency used to be the main thing sought after by stoners. This is because THC is the psychoactive compound, which is responsible for the feeling of being high that most users are looking to achieve. However today, many pot smokers aren’t just trying to get baked, but prefer balanced effects and the added health benefits. This is where CBD comes in. CBD is known to lessen the negative effects associated with consuming high levels of THC like paranoia and anxiety. Cannabis enthusiasts recommend a balanced THC to CBD ratio somewhere around 10-15% THC and 10-15% CBD for an enjoyable and wholesome experience.

THC vs CBD for Anxiety

CBD is known to reduce anxiety, even those caused by high levels of THC, however at low doses, THC has also shown to help ease anxiety and stress.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive substance that will not get you high. You may be thinking, what’s the point? Users remain clear minded while still reaping the health benefits of cannabis such as pain relief, treatment for anxiety and depression, anti-inflammatory properties, insomnia treatment, and much more. This is one of the reasons why there has been a surge in CBD use, particularly amongst working professionals and mothers who need to remain in control. Remember when choosing a cannabis product that the majority of dry herb, even those considered high CBD, low THC strains will have at least a little THC due to the natural production of the plant. If you must remain clear headed, choose CBD oil, CBD edibles, or CBD vape pens, to be sure you will have no other effects.

Legality: THC vs CBD

The main reason CBD has become so popular recently is because of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized industrial hemp on the federal level, making hemp-derived CBD legal across the country. CBD is now fully legal for any adult in the U.S. to purchase and consume. Many businesses have taken full advantage of this with CBD drinks available at cafés, CBD online stores, and CBD products sold at normal smoke shops. On the other hand, THC and marijuana are still categorized by the DEA as a schedule 1 drug. While more and more individual states have legalized pot either for medical use or recreationally, ganja is still illegal federally. This has hurt cannabis businesses more than consumers, since businesses aren’t able to get federal funding such as relief during Covid-19, federal loans, or even open a bank account since banks need to abide by federal law.

