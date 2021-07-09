Spider Veins: Why They Appear And How To Treat Them

The human body is filled with veins and arteries that transfer blood across different organs. Veins are like these small tubes that are all connected together and keep the body going in miraculous ways. Normally, you cannot see your veins as your skin is usually thick enough to cover the thin blood tubes. However, some people suffer from certain conditions that make their veins a bit more visible than normal. One of these conditions is better known as spider veins. Having these thin connected veins so obvious through your skin can be quite frustrating for many people. Even though spider veins may not be at all painful, they can still be disturbing for many people. Here is everything you need to know about spider veins, their causes, and how you can treat them once and for all.

Developing Spider Veins

To fight your spider veins and get rid of them once and for all, you must first understand what they actually are and how they can affect you. It is important to note that spider veins are physically harmless and should be completely painless even if they look too obvious through your skin. This condition often develops when the veins are damaged or not working properly. Your veins have small valves that open and close to allow blood to flow to your organs in one direction. When the valve responsible for your blood flow gets obstructed or damaged in any way, it stops your blood from flowing the way it should and slowly damages the vein. When the damage spreads to a number of veins near one another, they start changing in color and that is what causes the discoloration formation on your skin. Sometimes, the pressure resulting from the damage to the valve in the vein can be so excessive that the thin veins actually end up bursting. Although it sounds quite painful, it is not in any way. Yet, you get the spider veins condition showing more obviously if the veins burst.

Risk Factors

There are numerous factors that can lead to the damage of valves and veins leading to the spider veins condition but sometimes, there is no other explanation as to why you are developing these issues in your veins, other than the fact that genetics, or your genes, we’re simply wired this way. As seen on the vein doctor directory, only a medical practitioner can really tell you exactly what has caused your condition. There are certain common factors that should still be considered, however, other factors like pregnancy, long periods of standing up, and sun damage can also lead to this condition. It is important to note that females are more susceptible to developing spider veins than males as a result of their hormonal changes over time, which greatly affect the blood flow in their veins.

Effective Treatment

Once you identify the actual cause of your spider veins condition, it is time to think about how you can effectively treat it once and for all. One of the most common methods of treatment for cases of spider veins that may not be too severe is compression stockings or socks. These stockings help improve blood flow in your legs and redirect the pressure on your veins to various places so that the affected veins can get a break and get back to their normal look. In other cases, your dermatologist may suggest that you undergo laser treatment to take down any pressure on your veins and bring them back to their normal shape.

Prevention Methods

If you do not have spider veins but have a genetic history of the condition running in your family then it can be a good idea to start thinking about prevention methods. Start by avoiding long periods of standing up or putting too much pressure on your feet. It is also important that you wear sunscreen whenever you go out and make sure it covers all the visible parts of your skin. This way, you will be reducing your chances of developing spider veins and ensuring you have clear smooth skin for a long period of time.

Having spider veins is a condition that many people develop as a result of various factors from genetic to environmental ones. Although the condition is not painful, it can still be disturbing to many individuals because of how it forms on the skin. If you are keen on preventing this condition, make sure you rest your feet from time to time and avoid direct sunlight without sunscreen. If you already have spider veins, make sure you visit a doctor so they can guide you down the right path and help you choose the right treatment methods.