The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks your Help in Identifying the Deceased

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.
ALTON RAY GALLEY – Black Male, 61 Years: Mr. Galley died in the 7000 block of Sherman Street in Houston, TX on 06/13/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-2659.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/81945)
JAMES ODELL HENDRICKSON – White Male, 55 Years: Mr.
Hendrickson died in the 8000 block of Lenore Street in Houston, TX on 06/21/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21- 2821.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/81949)
VINCENT JAY WILSON – White Male, 61 Years: Mr. Wilson died in the 9700 block of Tanner Street in Houston, TX on 06/21/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-2753.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/82040)
ALTON STEVEN SISTRUNK – Black Male, 70 Years: Mr. Sistrunk died in the 3200 block of McGowen Street in Houston, TX on 06/21/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21- 2811.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/81951)
DAVID ORLANDO BONILLA – Hispanic Male, 34 Years: Mr. Bonilla died at HCA Northwest Hospital in Houston, TX on 06/17/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences as 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-2719.