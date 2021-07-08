AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

The Child Exploitation Unit made a noteworthy arrest last week.

In Bexar County, Zane Ellis, 20, of San Antonio, was arrested on June 29 for five counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an online account. In the course of executing a search warrant, investigators found numerous files of child pornography on Ellis’ cell phone and seized multiple devices for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Ellis was transported to the Bexar County Jail where he was booked without incident.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Bexar County, Francisco Javier Salazar was arrested in San Antonio on June 25, for an outstanding warrant for sexual assault issued by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Houston Fugitive Unit and the Austin Fugitive Unit.

In Travis County, Raoul Cinque Howard was arrested in Pflugerville on June 29, for an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child issued by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.