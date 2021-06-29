Law Library’s “Pro Se Basics” Series Introduces Free Legal Info Resources Online

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Pro Se Basics” online demonstrations of the informational legal resources that are available to the public at the Fort Bend County Law Library. These programs will be virtual sessions live-streamed via Webex; they will NOT be in person.

The introductory classes will take place on Tuesdays July 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

The classes will introduce important procedural information for self-represented litigants who wish to begin their legal research, represent themselves in court, or seek resources for their Family Law or Probate issues. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The material that will be discussed is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Librarians cannot provide legal advice or recommend specific forms.

The July schedule is as follows:

July 6– “Courthouse 102.” This class covers the introduction to civil litigation after the answer phase, including discovery, trial, and post-trial. Learn about resources that can be used to address these issues, and become aware of various problems that could arise.

July 13– “Probate 102.” This class covers information regarding Probate Courts in Fort Bend County. Learn specific rules and policies for the courts, where to find and file paperwork, and where to find additional legal assistance.

July 20– “Family Law 101.” Learn about the resources that are available in the Law Library for family-law cases, as well as free online resources. Get tips on using the library’s catalog to find resources throughout the library system, and hear about the library’s online databases that can be accessed from home.

July 27— “Family Law 102.” This class will provide a more in-depth exploration of family-law databases and digital resources. Those viewing this session will also learn how to find paperwork post the petition phase.

The series will continue in August.