Fort Bend County Libraries Encourages Aspiring Writers With Story Spinners Club

Join other aspiring writers at Fort Bend County Libraries’ online “Story Spinners Writing Club” on Thursday, July 15, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. The topic for July is “Voice.”

This program will be a virtual session presented via Webex; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Webex meeting.

From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft.

This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up.