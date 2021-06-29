Learn About Composting At Library’s Online Gardening Program

Fort Bend County Libraries will present an online program, “Landscape Success: Successful Home Composting,” on Tuesday, July 20, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. Part 4 of the Texas AgriLife Extension Office’s Landscape Success series for homeowners, this program will be live-streamed via Webex; it will NOT be in person.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Ed Plant and Amanda Banduch will provide tips on composting. Often consisting of food scraps and yard clippings, compost is organic material that can be recycled to become a valuable fertilizer to enrich soil and plants. Composting also helps the environment by redirecting these materials from landfills.

The topic for the Landscape Success program on August 24 will be “Understanding the Lawn.”

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required for the program so that a link to the Webex session can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.