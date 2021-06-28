11 Places to Go for Coffee in Katy, TX According to Coffee Expert

Nothing beats a good cup of your favorite coffee to help you get through the day. In Katy, Texas, people love their coffee.

This love is evident in the numerous coffee shops that you can find in the area. But with the ever-growing coffee business, it might be hard to decide which place to go to get your favorite cup of joe.

Below are 11 places to go for Coffee in Katy, TX. You can find a wide selection of delicious coffee drinks on the menu – from the Spanish latte or a classic americano to a fusion of Asian flavors.

Cocohodo

Cocohodo is a cozy shop that serves some of the best coffee drinks in the city. Aside from their coffee, you can also find delicious foods and snacks on their menu to go with your drink.

They serve ice cream, waffles, pastries, and crepes. Their Nutella ice cream is a bomb. But if we are talking about a coffee drink, you should not miss out on their Nutella latte.

Serene Beans

Serene Beans is among the most beloved coffee shops in Katy that serve hot and iced beverages. Their espresso is always good as well as their frappe and smoothies.

Serene Beans is also known for hosting different events such as murder mysteries or book discussions. If you enjoy fun activities, you would want to drop by this shop. The atmosphere in the shop is also perfect for relaxing and catching up with friends over a cup of coffee.

Blockhouse Coffee & Kitchen

If you like the perfect espresso or americano, the Blockhouse Coffee & Kitchen is the place to go. Their coffee drinks are balanced and flavorful. The food and snacks on their menu are delicious and worth their price.

The location is clean, and the atmosphere is very enticing. It is a good place to meet up with friends and hang out.

Kosmos Coffee Shop

The Kosmos Coffee Shop belongs to the go-to places for coffee in Katy, TX. Their drip coffee is a favorite among coffee drinkers and is a must-try. You can also explore other unique flavors, such as a cup of Mayan mocha or a Chai latte.

Kosmos is a non-profit shop. The proceeds from the coffee shop all go to fund missions. With every purchase, not only are you getting served a delicious cup of drink, but you are giving back to the community as well.

Minuti Coffee

The neighborhood’s favorite meeting spot, Minuti Coffee, has a cozy and relaxing atmosphere. It is a great place to grab your favorite cup of latte or cappuccino. The shop serves delicious pastries and snacks.

Minuti Coffee has excellent espresso and perfectly flavored coffee drinks. But if we are talking about must-try drinks, their dirty chai latte is a hit and is highly recommended.

Lava Coffee

A cute and cozy coffee shop, Lava Coffee has one of the best coffee drinks menus with rich and flavorful cups. They also have different options for non-coffee drinkers, such as the Honey Bear Latte and Lavender Lemonade.

Their little cakes and snacks are also a must-try. The ambiance in the shop is very relaxing. It is a great place to chill and enjoy your favorite cup of caffeine.

Kona Roastery

Another hidden gem in Katy, TX is the Kona Roastery. They roast their coffee beans daily, so rest assured that your coffee brew uses only the freshest coffee beans to serve you with that rich and flavorful cup.

The area is very nice with good service. It is an excellent place to study or get some work done. Their baked goods are also very tasty.

Proud Pie

Proud Pie serves some of the best pies in the city. Proud Pie uses only the freshest ingredient with no other additives to make their pie, so you cannot miss out on one if you drop by the shop. But aside from pies, Proud Pie also serves some of the best coffee brews.

A tasty pie with a nice jolt of caffeine sounds perfect.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

As soon as you walk into the store, the aroma would fill your senses. You can feel yourself relaxing with the ambiance. Black Rock Coffee Bar offers a wide range of coffee drink selections. Great size and pricing as well.

Their food and snacks menu is also very enticing. With fast and friendly service, you will not regret the Black Rock Coffee Bar experience.

Long Coffee

You don’t have to look too far for a good coffee place. Established in 1983, Long Coffee is known to serve the best quality coffee in the City. Long Coffee is a spacious and relaxing coffee shop that serves rich and aromatic coffee.

Their Vietnamese iced coffee is very rich in flavor. You can also find a wide range of flavored lattes and tea for non-coffee drinkers. Their pastries and snacks and the overall experience in the shop are very satisfying.

Starbucks

Naturally, Starbucks would be on this list. It is a tried and tested shop with a great flavored coffee drinks menu. If you are not familiar with other coffee shops, Starbucks would be a comfortable pick. Not to mention how easy it is to find a Starbucks around Katy.

A beacon for the daily commuter, Starbucks served the best selection of coffee drinks and snacks on the side.

Final Thoughts

The world runs on coffee. A good cup of coffee offers many health benefits. You simply cannot escape the joys of coffee. Katy, TX has a lot to offer for our coffee lovers out there.

There are a lot of small businesses and hidden gems that serve excellent cups of coffee. The coffee shops mentioned are only some of them but the best ones. If you want to explore the shops in Katy to expand your coffee palate, then why not try them all? Explore and enjoy every cup in the best coffee shops in Katy.

About the Author

Charles Vallena is the managing editor of Cuppabean.com, a coffee blog that helps people make better coffee by providing expert insights, recipes, and in-depth reviews on coffee makers. Follow Cuppabean on Facebook here.

Headshot: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BwCMSJonE4LsZE92VEowaXFGWHc/view?usp=sharing