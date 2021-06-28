City Approves Creation of New Planned Development District Near Clay Road, Katy-Hockley Cut Off

By George Slaughter
The Katy City Council Monday approved the creation of a new, mixed-use planned development district to be located south of Clay Road and west of the Katy-Hockley Cut Off road.
The Katy Court subdivision will be approximately 110 acres. The tract immediately south of Clay Road will be zoned to restricted commercial. The remaining property is to be zoned single-family residential, with an open space recreation area to be zoned as residential.
The Camillo Lakes development will be east of the subdivision.
Meta Planning and Design of Houston, which prepared the application for Parkside Capital of Houston, said the incorporation of greenbelts, lakes, and detention areas in the development “lends itself to opportunities for enhanced landscaping and connectivity as well as buffering between uses. Close attention by the developer to architectural control through a residential homeowner’s association and a commercial property owners association will further ensure the development of a structured and beautiful City of Katy community.”
Anas Garfaoui, city planner, said Katy Court is the ninth planned development district in the city. Others include the Katy Boardwalk, Katy Main Street, Katy Mills, Reserve at Katy, Village at Katy, West Ten Business Park, Woodcreek Reserve, and Young Ranch. The firm is involved with the West Ten Business Park, which is on the west end of the city and includes the Buc-ee’s and Amazon distribution center.
The firm also is involved with two Katy-area projects outside the city limits, the University of Houston-Katy campus, which is east of the Grand Parkway and north of I-10, and the Mason Creek Corporate project, at Mason Road and I-10.
A page on the city website shows the districts, municipal utility districts, and other information. Soon it will include the Katy Court subdivision, as well.
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, the council:
- Honored Katy Fire Department Emergency Medical Technician Nic Campbell for actions he took to save a life on April 5.
- Issued a proclamation recognizing July as Parks and Recreation Month.
- Heard a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Statement audit by City Auditor Lupe Garcia, of Whitley Penn, a Houston accounting firm.
- Approved a petition of the Estate of Donna Jo Zunker, Vanessa Jean Lilly Hospeti, and Jessica Michelle Lilly Hughes’ for annexation by the Fort Bend-Waller County Municipal Utility District No. 2.
- Approved a third amendment to the utility agreement with Fort Bend-Waller County Municipal Utility District No. 2.
- Approved a $75,000 hotel occupancy tax grant application to the city for the 2021 Katy Rice Festival. The festival is set for October 8-10.
- Approved the seventh annual Graeme’s Run, set for February 26, 2022.
- Authorized the issuance of $2.5 million in city permanent improvement bonds.
- Authorized a $214,449 amount change order for improvements in the Riceland Terrace subdivision.
- Authorized a three-year agreement with Brycer, LLC, to provide required fire protection system inspection and system status data on all commercial properties in the city to the fire marshal.
- Approved a contract with Ceres Environmental Services for primary emergency services for removal and disposal of debris.
- Approved a contract with TFR Enterprises for secondary emergency services for removal and disposal of debris.
- Approved a contract with Tetra-Tech for monitoring of debris removal.