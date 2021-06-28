City Approves Creation of New Planned Development District Near Clay Road, Katy-Hockley Cut Off

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday approved the creation of a new, mixed-use planned development district to be located south of Clay Road and west of the Katy-Hockley Cut Off road.

The Katy Court subdivision will be approximately 110 acres. The tract immediately south of Clay Road will be zoned to restricted commercial. The remaining property is to be zoned single-family residential, with an open space recreation area to be zoned as residential.

The Camillo Lakes development will be east of the subdivision.

Meta Planning and Design of Houston, which prepared the application for Parkside Capital of Houston, said the incorporation of greenbelts, lakes, and detention areas in the development “lends itself to opportunities for enhanced landscaping and connectivity as well as buffering between uses. Close attention by the developer to architectural control through a residential homeowner’s association and a commercial property owners association will further ensure the development of a structured and beautiful City of Katy community.”

Anas Garfaoui, city planner, said Katy Court is the ninth planned development district in the city. Others include the Katy Boardwalk, Katy Main Street, Katy Mills, Reserve at Katy, Village at Katy, West Ten Business Park, Woodcreek Reserve, and Young Ranch. The firm is involved with the West Ten Business Park, which is on the west end of the city and includes the Buc-ee’s and Amazon distribution center.

The firm also is involved with two Katy-area projects outside the city limits, the University of Houston-Katy campus, which is east of the Grand Parkway and north of I-10, and the Mason Creek Corporate project, at Mason Road and I-10.

A page on the city website shows the districts, municipal utility districts, and other information. Soon it will include the Katy Court subdivision, as well.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: