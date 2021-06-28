9 Famous Musicians & Artists from Katy, Texas

No other news gets you surprised and swelling with pride at the same time as much as hearing that someone from your city has made it big. A lot of people seem to think that celebrities or musicians like a famous female guitarist, only come from rich cities and neighborhoods, like 90210 and New York.

What most people often forget is that talent also exists outside the big cities and new and even more wonderful things can be hidden in the not-so-well-known cities.

To no surprise, cities like Katy, Texas have given the world some jaw-dropping, heart-wrenching acting performances evenly matched with some amazing music.

Here are some of the renowned award-winning actors, actresses, and musicians hailing from the beautiful city of Katy, Texas.

Clint Black

Allegedly, while Clint was still in school, his family had decided to move from Houston, Texas to a subdivision in the neighboring city of Katy. It was only a few years later when he had made the first hit song that he gained so much fame for his knowledge about the music industry and in the genre of country music.

Since his first hit song “A Better Man”, Clint Black has successfully recorded and released more than 13 country albums. Two of these albums actually made it to Triple Platinum!

Despite all the fame that Clint Black has gained, he still has not forgotten about his childhood city. He still continues to donate to his beloved hometown as relief aid from calamities and to other Christian ministries situated in the city as well.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger was born in Katy and graduated from Katy High School. Her acting career is one of the greatest prides of Katy, as she is a well-renowned and multi-award artist. These awards are not only for her major roles but for her supporting roles as well!

She rose to fame in her acting role in the Jerry Maguire movie in which she received her “Breakthrough Artist” award from the Critics’ Choice Award, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Chicago.

Andrea Kay “Missi” Pyle

Although Missi Pyle was born in Houston, she was actually raised in Katy. In the celebrity world, she is known not only for her acting talent, but for her darling voice as well.

Missi has made appearances in big films like Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 50 first dates, and more! She has been nominated for six awards and has a total of one win.

From the CinEuphoria Awards, she has been nominated as Best Ensemble for two different movies. For the Golden Derby Awards, Missi has been nominated as an Ensemble Cast in Gone Girl, shared with Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and other artists.

Missi won an award from the Sunny Side Up Film Festival as a supporting actress from the 2018 film “Caretakers”.

Brandon Makovy

Speaking of hidden talent, Brandon Makovy is a sure mention of one of the greatest hidden talents for a time from Katy, Texas. Before he pursued his acting career, Makovy worked as a teacher and baseball coach in a high school in Katy!

Makovy has made appearances in hit films like Deadwood (2019) and Agent Steele. However, he is better known for his roles in shows like Dr. Ken, Criminal Minds, and Days of Our Lives.

James McCoy Taylor

James McCoy Taylor is not only known for his singing career, but for his appearance in reality TV as well. He is most known for his hit song “Great Again”, as he has been a musician since he graduated from a high school in Katy in 2003.

Taylor appears in the ABC reality show “The Bachelorette”, but recent events regarding a political rally have caused him to be “exiled” from the show.

Kearran Giovanni

Kearran Giovanni is another Katy high school graduate, much like Renee Zellweger. Giovanni also used to be a cheerleading head in her time in high school. After a few years from finishing high school, Kearran lived her life as an actress.

She has made appearances in hit TV shows but is most loved for her Dr. Vivian Wright role in “One Life to Live.” She also stars as Amy Sykes in “Major Crimes,” as well as psychotherapist Lucy Fletcher in “Suspicion.”

Evan Vourazeris

Evan Vourazeris was born and raised in Katy, Texas. He has made appearances in many films alongside A-list celebrities, such as Sleeping Hollow, I, Tonya, The Gospel of Kevin, Joy Comes in the Morning, and more.

He has been awarded as the Best Actor in the 168 Film Festival from the movie “The Lawn Boy”. He is most well-known for his role as Tuck in the Netflix original series “Ozark”, starring Jason Bateman and co-starring Laura Linney.

Renee O’Connor

Renee O’Connor – not to be confused with Renee Zellweger – is a Taylor High School graduate. She works not only as an actress, but as a film producer and director as well. However, she is more renowned for her works as an actress.

O’Connor started off as an actress for commercials, and has been cast as a supporting actress in films every now and then. Her talent was spotted by producers and directors, which allowed her to land one of her first major roles.

She is best known for her role as Gabrielle in the film “Xena: Warrior Princess”. Since then, she has also made appearances in TV shows and movies such as Moby Dick, Alien Apocalypse, and more.

Janeane Garofalo

Janeane Garofalo is another of Taylor High School’s wonderful works, as she is not only known for being a comedian, but an actress, voice actress, and writer as well.

One of her greatest works as a voice actress was as Colette from the Disney film Ratatouille. For all her works, Garofalo has been nominated for 14 awards and has won three awards to her name.

She won the Best Actress award for the film “The Independent”, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Slamdunk Film Festival, and a VES award for her role in Ratatouille.

According to Guitar Junky, talent can be found anywhere with the right resources. There is no measure to how much hope you get when you hear that someone from the very city that you live in has now made it to the big screen!

Even if your talent is not meant for the big screen, it shouldn’t stop you from trying to hone your best talent to make your hometown proud!