Igloo And Hello Kitty® Team Up Again To Bring Fans And Friends Six New Supercute Coolers For Summer

Just in time for summer fun, Igloo and Sanrio® released a new collection of Little Playmate coolers, soft coolers and drinkware inspired by Hello Kitty and Friends. This collection features six brand-new styles designed with custom, supercute artwork and includes the first Igloo stainless steel can tumblers and cooler bags inspired by Hello Kitty, all available today — along with Igloo’s previously released Hello Kitty Playmate collection — at igloocoolers.com/hellokitty .

“We always love teaming up with Sanrio,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “So, we’re especially excited for this new Igloo collection that not only includes new Little Playmate coolers, but also, for the first time, softside cooler bags and stainless steel cans inspired by Hello Kitty and her friends. All summer long, fans are going to love picnicking with their own friends using our Hello Kitty coolers!”

“Sanrio believes that every moment with friends and family can be a memorable one,” added Susan Tran Director of Brand Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. “Our first line of coolers with Igloo was such a hit with fans. The new product offering comes at a perfect time this summer to bring along for special outings and picnics with loved ones.”

Igloo’s new Hello Kitty cooler collection includes two 7-quart Little Playmate coolers (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans each), two 16-ounce Stainless Steel Can Tumblers, a 20-can Dual Compartment Tote cooler bag and a 9-can Square Lunch Cooler Bag. All six coolers feature detailed, supercute and colorful artwork that perfectly captures the fun personalities and unique styles of Hello Kitty and her friends — a collection that will make packing work lunches and getting together with friends on weekend adventures more fun than ever.

Igloo’s Hello Kitty collection of new and previously released coolers, ranging from $19.99–$39.99, can be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/hellokitty , while supplies last.

