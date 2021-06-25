Join Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt for Fun Summer Adventure

#GOSH2021: Explore new Texas destinations and share selfies along the way

The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt (GOSH) returns for another year of summer fun across Texas. Travel to various locations regionally or statewide, take a selfie and post it with the hashtag #GOSH2021. Discover history, wildlife, parks, waterways and quirky attractions — plus iconic Texas food stops as a “bonus” to enjoy along the way. The GOSH 2021 challenge ends at midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Select from six regions, including Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Register on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine website or the TPWD Facebook Page , then find the spot, take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram. Participants can also post and tag it on the TPWD Facebook Page with #GOSH2021. Partakers can visit locations regionally or statewide and complete one or all GOSH activities.

“We are so ready to have fun outdoors again,” says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Louie Bond. “GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you’ll have bragging rights at Thanksgiving for being great Texas adventurers.”

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, take selfies with wading pools and waterfalls at Airfield Falls Conservation Park and with vintage farm equipment or the Penn family home at Penn Farm at Cedar Hill State Park . Stop in at Czech Stop Bakery and take a gander at the State Fair’s mythical Texas Woofus. Enjoy the views at the scenic overlooks at Lake Mineral Wells State Park & Trailway and match your grin to the fish in the 26,000-gallon Dive Theater aquarium at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Check out more locations for the Dallas area at GOSH 2021 Dallas Region .

See how to enter, rules, where to upload your selfies and more information on challenge locations regionally or statewide at TPWD GOSH 2021 .

Those who complete activities regionally will receive a TPWD certificate and a shout-out in a future issue of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine . If participants complete all 30 activities (36 with bonus activities in each category) on this year’s TPWD Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt, they will receive a downloadable certificate and a two-year digital subscription to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine , plus some epic bragging rights.