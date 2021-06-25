Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ To Host Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through For Texas Students

Event will celebrate the Rodeo’s 2021 Educational Scholars
WHAT: 2021 Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through Event
WHEN: Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: NRG Center, South Side
3 NRG Park
Houston, Texas 77054
The Rodeo will celebrate its 2021 educational scholarship recipients during a special Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through Event at NRG Park. A total of 493 Texas students from the Rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military and School Art, will be invited to attend. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
Scholarship recipients will enter Gate 10 (McNee) and be directed toward the South Side of NRG Center. Along their route, they will be greeted by Rodeo volunteers and scholarship alumni with congratulatory signs and greetings, pick up their scholarship certificates, and participate in various photo opportunities.
To schedule an interview with Rodeo scholars or Rodeo officials, please contact Brittany Rader at rader@rodeohouston.com or 713.819.4773.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2022 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 20. The 2022 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is scheduled for Feb. 24 – 26. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.