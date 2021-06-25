Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ To Host Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through For Texas Students

Event will celebrate the Rodeo’s 2021 Educational Scholars

WHAT: 2021 Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through Event

WHEN: Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Center, South Side

3 NRG Park

Houston, Texas 77054

The Rodeo will celebrate its 2021 educational scholarship recipients during a special Scholarship Certificate Drive-Through Event at NRG Park. A total of 493 Texas students from the Rodeo’s scholarship programs, including Area Go Texan, Exhibitor, Hildebrand Family, Houston Area, Military and School Art, will be invited to attend. Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

Scholarship recipients will enter Gate 10 (McNee) and be directed toward the South Side of NRG Center. Along their route, they will be greeted by Rodeo volunteers and scholarship alumni with congratulatory signs and greetings, pick up their scholarship certificates, and participate in various photo opportunities.

To schedule an interview with Rodeo scholars or Rodeo officials, please contact Brittany Rader at rader@rodeohouston.com or 713.819.4773.