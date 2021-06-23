Planning on Going to University in 2021? Here’s How to Get Yourself Ready

It’s finally that time. After 18 or so years of living with your family, it’s time to go out on your own and start living away from home. University is where it all begins for many young adults. The place where you learn skills for your future job, make friends for life and create memories that last forever.

All sounds great, but it can also seem a little intimidating, that’s for sure. But, there’s no need to worry. In this article, you will find plenty of great advice on how to get yourself ready for university, how to pick what you want to study, what you need to take, and how to get mentally ready for the biggest step of your life. Read on for all the top tips.

Choose the Right Course

Before you start planning where you are moving to, you want to know exactly what course you’re going to study. Think about a few things here; firstly, what interests you? It is much easier to commit to hard work in your studies if you are genuinely interested in the subject matter. Studying a particular course because you have been told to or think you should for another reason will lead to long, hard, tiring nights cramming study that you’re just not passionate about.

Secondly, what is the plan for post-university? Do you want to work in a specific field or have a dream job in mind? This, of course, will affect your choice too. Having a clear goal will help you massively when it comes to studying.

Find Your Uni

Next, you need to pick your university. Consider whether there’s a particular school that is renowned for the type, of course, you want to enroll on, like a leading sports university, for example. You should always shoot for the schools with the highest-rated courses, as these often help lead to better job prospects.

It’s also worth considering the state and city that these universities are in. Do you have a favorite or somewhere you think you’d be more suited to? Maybe there’s a school where you know one other person attending. These things matter, too, as you’ll spend a long time in your chosen destination, so it’d be preferable to like the place!

Things You’ll Need to Pack

As time draws nearer to moving to university, you’ll probably start to panic about packing. Don’t! There’s no need to panic. Take a look at this essential college packing list for everything you need. Detailed below are some of the most important things you need to remember.

Laptop and Other Tech

This, quite obviously, has to come first. Without our technology these days, we are lost. You’ll want a laptop of your own for study in your room. Plus, make sure you’ve got storage for some TV shows and movies, for those first nights away when it may be hard to sleep. Remember to pack all your other devices, too, plus their chargers, battery packs, etc. The last thing you want is to be 300 miles from home with no phone or iPad.

Study Materials

Next, you must have plenty of study materials. Much like the first day at school, you’ll want a small bag full of pens, paper, notebooks, sketchbooks, or anything else related to your course. Don’t ask for a pen on your first day!

For Your Room

You might want to bring a little piece of home with you for your room. Some photos, posters, or other keepsakes can really help make your new room feel like home. Remember, you may be sharing with other students, so don’t bring too much.

Paperwork

Before you head to college, make sure you have all your important documents with you. A driver’s license or other State ID will be essential. Plus, you might want health insurance paperwork, bank cards, and your student ID.

Clothing For All Seasons

Depending on where you have chosen to study, this may be more or less important. Regardless, make sure you pack adequate clothing. Everything from summer wears to winter evening clothes. Don’t get caught out by the change in seasons and poor packing skills.

Storage Solutions

There’s no doubt about it, dorm rooms get messy. Often, students bring lots of gear and nothing to store it all in. Grab some under-bed storage or a filing cabinet to bring with you. This will help keep your room and your studies organized.

Choose Accommodation

All this talk of packing, but have you chosen where to live yet? In the first year, it is most common for students to enter student accommodation. Take a look at what the university has to offer in terms of dorms and rooms. If you are uncomfortable sharing a room with someone, consider looking at uni houses, where individual rooms are rented to individual students. This can be a more expensive option, but it does offer more space and flexibility.

Mental Preparation

Going away to university can seem terrifying to some, thrilling to others. Whatever your take on it is, take some time to mentally prepare yourself for the change. You may not think it, but you probably will miss home at some point. You will be forced into a new situation with new people, which can sometimes be hard. You will also have a lot of fun, it’s not all hard work. So, just take some time to step back and analyze everything ahead of you. Assess how you’re feeling, address it, then get ready for the big move.

Research the Area

Finally, you will want to research the local city or town you are studying nearest to. Find out what in the city might interest you. Museums, libraries, music venues, and sports teams can all be great places to meet with new college friends and get to know people.

Following these steps will have you in the right frame of mind and fully prepared for your first move away from the family home. University is great. You’ll learn more than just a degree, you’ll learn about yourself, the adult world, and much, much more.