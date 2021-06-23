Buy Fast VPS [5 Helpful Tips]

Living in the internet era, everybody’s all about a quick fix. Customers expect the fastest possible response from their VPS service providers to save time, energy, and money. That’s why almost all companies promise a Fast VPS, but what do they actually mean by that? Does it mean just a high-speed internet connection? Are there other factors to ensure your VPS is always quick on the trigger?

This article gives you five practical tips to consider and see how fast is the virtual private server you’re going to get.

Check The Server-Side Configuration

The Hardware

The hardware used on the server is absolutely a game-changer. This is the first thing you’d better check to make sure your VPS is fast enough. Don’t just the number make you forget about the hardware model and brand.

Two Quad-core CPUs with the same frequency might function a lot differently. So ask for a fully detailed description of the hardware and check its benchmark on the internet. After that, compare all your options to see which one has better performance and reviews.

Storage

Choosing the right storage plan is another crucial factor when choosing a fast VPS. In the past, VPS services used the SATA architecture, and you had to pay more to get SSD storage. Nowadays, SSD architecture has totally dominated the market.

SSD VPS has become highly demanded because of the software development, larger storage for data, and faster data transfer. So if a company claims to offer fast VPS, the storage architecture should be SSD.

Some faster version SSDs have found their way into the market, such as SSD NVMe. By choosing this type of storage, you’ve got the most optimum one in the market.

It’s also worth mentioning that you’d better leave some free space to make sure your fast VPS can speed up the application. Apps need space to function correctly, and that requires space to create temporary cache files. There is no strict rule for this but always save at least 10% of your storage free.

Fast VPS Requires Fast Internet Connection

Server-Side

Internet speed is a significant roleplayer in a fast VPS, especially within the server. When working in a browser, it is essential to have a fast internet connection. A low-speed connection disrupts the work and delays the response.

The number of users sharing the internet bandwidth on the large server influences the connection speed. So check out how many VPS servers are available on the central server.

The higher the number of VPSs means a slower internet connection. So, make sure you get a service from a provider that does not oversell its dedicated servers. The Internet port of each dedicated server is also important.

User-Side

What about the users’ internet speed? Is it also important? In a nutshell, yes, but not that much. You connect to your VPS via a Remote Desktop connection, so your internet speed should be fast enough to handle it. Other than that, your internet speed does not affect the performance.

So make sure your own internet connection is fast and reliable. Otherwise, you’ll lose the functionality of your high-speed VPS! At least 1mbps seems to have a stable connection to the server.

Fast VPS Has Optimum OS And Virtualization System

Each operating system has its own features, and each requires different resources to be fully operational. In some cases, you don’t have the option to select the operating system. For example, to do virtualization with VMware, we can only install the ESXi application.

To install cPanel, you have to use the CentOS Linux operating system. Still, you can choose between different operating systems in some cases. For example, you need to order a Windows VPS just to browse with relatively low hardware like 1GB or 2GB of RAM.

In this case, you can order Windows Server 2012 R2 instead of Windows Server 2019. Because Windows Server 2019 requires at least 4Gb of RAM to operate. So you can choose between the operating systems to get your fast VPS. Generally, the best Windows 10 VPS has proved itself to be the better OS among its rivals.

The service providers also use many virtualization methods to set up a VPS. Statistically, VMware is an excellent method for creating a fast VPS.

This difference is not significant in comparison to other operating systems like KVM. Still, these minor differences come together and give an outstanding high-speed VPS!

Fast VPS Provider Should Have Wordwise Locations

The server location is crucial to have a fast performance. If you get a VPS locally near your country, you will have a smooth connection to the virtual private server.

That is because of latency value and low ping. When your ping is low, you have faster and smoother communication on the server.

For example, if you live in the Netherlands, you’d better get the location that is in Germany rather than the one in Canada.

5.Look For A Reliable And Fast Customer Support

One way or another, you might run into a problem with your server. So there must be reliable customer support to count on in times of trouble. For example, suppose you’re a Forex VPS user. In that case, every millisecond that the server is down might cause you millions of losses. That highlights the importance of reliable customer service to get the server functioning again as soon as possible.

So many other factors make a provider company stand out as well as good 24/7 customer support. Flexible payment methods let you buy VPS with bitcoin . Also, the company could offer you a free trial with its cheap VPS services so you could see which one works out better.

Conclusion

