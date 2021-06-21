It’s Way Too Early to Claim Victory Over the Virus

Many Harris County Residents Still at Risk for Getting COVID-19

Houston –– Don’t get too comfortable with Harris County’s decline in COVID-19 cases. At this time, 58% percent of Harris County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and almost 48% of ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. However, that means nearly half are not and still at risk for getting the virus. To ensure cases continue to decline, more people must get fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated residents are not only at risk of contracting the virus but spreading it to others, including children under the age of 12 who can’t be vaccinated. Be cautious when you’re public with your family since most people are not wearing masks, more than half are not vaccinated and some could be infected. In addition, many people who are sick with the virus don’t know they have it. Four out of ten infected people have no symptoms but are still contagious. Harris County Public Health recommends all adults get vaccinated and that parents of 12-17 year-old children get them vaccinated.

Vaccines are free at HCPH vaccination sites throughout Harris County and no appointment is needed. To find one near you, click here. If you prefer to make an appointment, go to vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787.

Twelve to 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be vaccinated or bring a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Consent forms are at vacstrac.hctx.net .