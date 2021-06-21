UHV to return to normal operations in August

The University of Houston-Victoria will return to normal operations on Aug. 2 in preparation for the fall semester.

The university will move from Phase 4 to Phase 5 of its Phased Reopening Plan. Phase 5 is the final phase in the plan and signifies that the university is returning to pre-COVID normal operations. UHV will offer face-to-face classes in addition to the hybrid and online classes that were offered before the pandemic.

“UHV is encouraged by the decreasing number of cases in the Victoria and Katy communities,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We are excited to welcome everyone back to campus while we continue to take steps to ensure that everyone remains safe.”

As part of the return to normal operations, all UHV faculty and staff will be returning to campus. Under Phase 4, up to 70 percent of faculty and staff returned to campus. Although operations will return to normal, the university still encourages health-conscious actions including social distancing, masks and hand washing. The increased cleaning of campus also will continue.

In addition to the return of faculty and staff to campus, UHV will be open to the public again, including the UHV Library. The university also will begin holding events on campus, including events hosted by university departments and student organizations.

The fall 2021 semester will begin on Aug. 23, and students will be moving in on campus on Aug. 19. The university’s administrators will continue to evaluate UHV’s reopening phase each week, and any changes will be announced as quickly as possible. Students will be notified through their UHV email accounts, and information will be updated on the university’s COVID-19 website at www.uhv.edu/covid-19.