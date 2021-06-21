Learn to use irrigation wisely

Learn how to properly irrigate your yard and garden to conserve water and save money.

“Using Irrigation Wisely” is the June 22 free class offered as part of the monthly Landscape Success series produced by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Fort Bend County Master Gardeners and Fort Bend County Libraries.

Register for the class at https://www.fortbend.lib.tx.us/event/live-landscape-success-using-irrigation-wisely After registering, you will be emailed a link to the class. The class will be live-streamed via Webex. The series will run through November.

The June 22 class presenter will be Boone Holladay, Fort Bend County AgriLife Extension Agent-Horticulture, and the class is from 2– 3:30 p.m.

Topics will include:

*What are various water conservation techniques?

*What is hydro-zone planting?

*How do you evaluate your home irrigation system?

*Tips and tricks to run the maintenance of your home irrigation

The class will include a live demonstration of the above topics.

Learn more about the series at https://fbmg.org/

To catch up on what you missed in the first two classes, “Success Begins with Soil” and “Right Plants for Right Place,” go to YouTube and insert these links https://youtu.be/GLnbe2cYgdw and https://youtu.be/T8dMgPoPGAI