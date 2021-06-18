Friends Of The Library Resume Ongoing Book Sales

The Friends of the Library organizations that support Fort Bend County Libraries have long had ongoing book sales in the libraries, and the book sales are once again available for shopping!

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find low prices on books for children and teens, fiction and non-fiction books for adults, science-fiction novels, and art books, as well as music CDs and movie DVDs.

Prices of items in the book sales generally range from 50¢ for paperback books to $2.00 for hardback fiction books. A library card is not required to shop at the Friends’ book sale.

Money raised by the Friends of the Library Book Sale has provided funding for special adult and children’s programs, cultural events, and staff development and continuing-education programs for library employees.

DONATIONS

Donations of gently-used books, audio CDs, LPs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and puzzles are always welcome and may be taken to the library during regular business hours. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, legal statutes, case books, National Geographic and some magazines, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect-ridden.

BECOME A FRIEND OF THE LIBRARY

The Friends of the Library groups are nonprofit, all-volunteer organizations. Each library has its own Friends of the Library group, and new members are always welcome.

Friends of the Library members support the library in a variety of ways. Some members are able to donate their time and expertise to support, promote, and raise awareness of their libraries, as well as augment the resources of their libraries. They do this through advocacy and through fundraising (usually book sales).

For those with limited time, simply becoming a member and paying annual membership dues are a wonderful way to show support of the library.

For information on how to become a Friend of the Library, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call any of the branch libraries or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).