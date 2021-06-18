HPU honors 227 students for academic excellence in spring 2021 semester

BROWNWOOD – June 18, 2021 – Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.

Abbott

Kylie Johnson, President’s List

Abilene

Bethany McClure, President’s List

Alleyton

Julia Catlett, President’s List

Amarillo

Abigail Laubhan, Honor Roll

Anson

Ivy Barbian, Honor Roll

Argyle

Jay Helzer, President’s List

Austin

Casey Dufner, President’s List

Chiana Potts, President’s List

Bangs

Aleah Curtis, President’s List

Andrew Hackney, Honor Roll

Alek Mendoza, President’s List

Abigail Poling, Honor Roll

Maya Rivera, President’s List

Bastrop

Antonio Zermeno, Honor Roll

Bells

Haley Arledge, President’s List

Bellville

Brittany Paget Faught, President’s List

Clay Wicklein, Dean’s List

Bertram

David Frost, Honor Roll

Blanket

Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List

Esmeralda Maldonado, President’s List

Boerne

Leah Gordish, Dean’s List

Bonham

Zoe Sprayberry, Honor Roll

Bossier City, Louisiana

Cynthia Montalvo, Dean’s List

Brady

Jeffrey Gilseth, President’s List

Brazoria

Emma Kacal, President’s List

Brownfield

Conner Faught, Dean’s List

Brownwood

Allison Allen, Honor Roll

Alexandria Barnett, President’s List

Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List

Isabel Clevenger, President’s List

Jordan Coronado, President’s List

Cali Darnell, Dean’s List

Regina Dunlap, President’s List

Sarah German, Honor Roll

Derek Gifford, President’s List

Laurel Glass, Dean’s List

Ellen Gonzalez, Honor Roll

Kyle Hampton, President’s List

Lunday Maninger, Honor Roll

Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List

Simone Morris, President’s List

Rosa Munoz, President’s List

Daniel Patterson, Dean’s List

Tristan Petty, Honor Roll

Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List

Jacob Ruiz, Dean’s List

Caleb Schoen, President’s List

Caleb Wheelington, Dean’s List

Brienna Williams, President’s List

Christina Zamarripa, President’s List

Buda

Mariah Gonzales, President’s List

Buna

Dalton Tousha, Honor Roll

Caddo Mills

Kaitlyn Elsten, President’s List

Celina

Rishona Raub, President’s List

Center Point

Mackenzie Lyon, Honor Roll

Chandler

Carter Renfro, President’s List

Cibolo

Micah McDowell, President’s List

Cisco

Jeramy Dodson, President’s List

Cleburne

Landon Clark, Dean’s List

Cleveland

Isabella Buckley, President’s List

College Station

Ashley Burrow, President’s List

Colorado City

Arabella Douglas, President’s List

Comanche

Allison Auvenshine, Dean’s List

Zeph Christian, Dean’s List

Brianne Davis, Dean’s List

Collin Davis, President’s List

Conroe

Grace Beckmeyer, President’s List

Benjamin Schardt, Dean’s List

Crosby

Brandon Diaz, Dean’s List

Cypress

Hunter Cheek, Honor Roll

De Kalb

Daniel Puente, Honor Roll

Denison

Shayla Love, Dean’s List

Denton

Parker Brown, Dean’s List

Discovery Bay, California

Trevor Fletcher, President’s List

Eagle Pass

Lizbeth Huerta, Dean’s List

Early

Rachel Acker, President’s List

Jake Angerstein, Honor Roll

Caleb Callaway, Honor Roll

Annikka Chavez, President’s List

MaKayla De Leon, President’s List

Lauren Haines, Dean’s List

Xavier Haines, President’s List

Seth Jesko, Dean’s List

Joe McKee, Dean’s List

Linsey Piper, President’s List

Austin Warner, Dean’s List

Haylee Allgood, President’s List

Eastland

Katelyn Bird, President’s List

Edgard, Louisiana

Bria Neal, Dean’s List

Edgewood, New Mexico

Madison Tuck, President’s List

El Paso

Mary Anne Gaulke, Dean’s List

Garrett Shelton, Dean’s List

Maria Wright, Dean’s List

Elgin

David Jaramillo-Alejo, Dean’s List

Euless

Amanda Moore, President’s List

Farwell

Elizabeth Torres, President’s List

Flower Mound

Jared Pollock, Honor Roll

Floydada

Hannah Morales, Dean’s List

Fort Stockton

Jessenia Ureste, Honor Roll

Fort Worth

Brian Harris, Honor Roll

Lucy Manning, Dean’s List

Savannah Miller, President’s List

Chandler Paul, Honor Roll

Katharina Van Wyk, Honor Roll

Joel Willis, Honor Roll

Frisco

Rebekah Barnett, President’s List

Tanner Benson, Dean’s List

Madison Marzullo, Honor Roll

Frost

Karlie Scott, President’s List

Fulshear

Carrie Gerdes, President’s List

Galveston

Sierra Ross, President’s List

Gatesville

Alex Mata, Dean’s List

Georgetown

Jadin Heriford, Dean’s List

Gilmer

BraeLynn Harris, Dean’s List

Goldthwaite

Amber Breum, Honor Roll

Grand Prairie

Reese Ridder, Dean’s List

Hallettsville

Delaney Etzler, Honor Roll

Harker Heights

Jesus Rodriguez, Honor Roll

Harlingen

Ezra Rubio, President’s List

Haskell

Krysta Bunch, President’s List

Hico

Sara Heinrichs, President’s List

Houston

David Berzins, Dean’s List

Reagan Coleman, President’s List

Alyssa Corpus, Dean’s List

Eduardo Flores, Honor Roll

Humble

Jamen Adamson, Honor Roll

Ira

Kolten Welch, President’s List

Irving

Landin Blass, Dean’s List

Delaney Castor, President’s List

Jones Creek

Rylee McGee, Dean’s List

Junction

Jewel Schoppe, Dean’s List

Katy

Jacob Smith, President’s List

Kaufman

Jenna Stuard, President’s List

Kemp

Alexander Glass, Honor Roll

Kempner

Monica Garza, President’s List

Kerrville

Morgan Patterson, President’s List

Brooke Robbins, President’s List

Kilgore

Harlee Bigg, Dean’s List

Killeen

Fabianna Bennett, Honor Roll

Krugerville

Brenden Hough, President’s List

La Vernia

Devin Schurman, Dean’s List

Lake Jackson

Mackenzie Langham, Dean’s List

Lampasas

Austin Martin, Honor Roll

Matthew Martin, Honor Roll

McKennah Randall, Honor Roll

Hope Veroneau, President’s List

Lawn

Carlie Voce, Dean’s List

League City

Annie Johnson, Dean’s List

Leander

Madeline DuPre, Dean’s List

Lewisville

Cadence Hindman, Dean’s List

Christopher Nino, Dean’s List

Lockhart

Madison Zardiackas, President’s List

Longview

Daniela Puente, President’s List

Lorena

Katherine Burnside, President’s List

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Victoria Johnson, Honor Roll

Marlin

Chelsey Harris, Dean’s List

May

Tristyn Dunlap, President’s List

Emily O’Neill, President’s List

McCaulley

Bridget Watson, Dean’s List

McKinney

Madison McGarrh, Dean’s List

Mark Sisemore, President’s List

Melissa

Kyle Smith, President’s List

Midland

Jacob Lehrer, Honor Roll

Miles

Catlyn Ward, President’s List

Mullin

Myra Mensch, Dean’s List

Nederland

Hallie Burden, Honor Roll

New Braunfels

Kaedie Riggins, Honor Roll

North Richland Hills

Ryan Cottrell, Dean’s List

Odessa

Kendra Cecil, President’s List

Pampa

Taylor Jefferis, Dean’s List

Pearland

Melinda Mendoza, President’s List

Plano

Hayley North, Dean’s List

Poolville

Brycen Martin, President’s List

Richland Springs

Joelli Atkinson, President’s List

Richmond

Heath Cook, Honor Roll

Rising Star

Jaden Baker, Honor Roll

Taylor Cox Chandler, Honor Roll

Robstown

Bret Eisenbach, Dean’s List

Emily McClendon, President’s List

Rockdale

Brian Blanchard, President’s List

Erin Blanchard, Dean’s List

Round Rock

Ryan McCord, Dean’s List

Rowlett

Trynadee Greenwell, President’s List

Royse City

Brett Martinez, President’s List

Rusk

Nicholas Acker, Honor Roll

Sachse

Michael Harris, Dean’s List

San Angelo

Kelsey Bunch, President’s List

San Antonio

Hailey Albrecht, President’s List

Salina Ali, Honor Roll

Robert Avella, President’s List

Elizabeth Benn, Dean’s List

Vicente Castro, Dean’s List

Daisy Flores, President’s List

Mary Lane, President’s List

Daniel Sustaita, Honor Roll

San Marcos

Tyler Howard, Honor Roll

Seguin

Madeline Rhodes, President’s List

Splendora

Jessie Paris, President’s List

Spring

Katherine Hill, Honor Roll

Stanton

Payge Grable, President’s List

Stephenville

Shelley Eklund, President’s List

Madison Gilder, President’s List

Grace Hawkins, Dean’s List

Strawn

Kassidy Nowak, Dean’s List

Sugar Land

William Burford, Honor Roll

Sweetwater

Hayden Adams, Honor Roll

Teague

Kiley Persons, President’s List

Telephone

Bree Cason, President’s List

Temple

Laira Card, Dean’s List

Trophy Club

Chase Pittman, President’s List

Tucson, Arizona

Karissa Dusek, President’s List

Tuscola

Dylan Martin, Honor Roll

Universal City

Elena Standridge, President’s List

Valley Mills

Mills Wood, President’s List

Waco

Veaney Cazares, Dean’s List

Waller

JT Howard, President’s List

Water Valley

Brittany Sutton, President’s List

Waxahachie

Katherine Hughes, Dean’s List

Weatherford

Sidney Ganus, Honor Roll

Marisah Mata, Dean’s List

Mackinzey Boyer, President’s List

Whitesboro

Tevin Stevens, Dean’s List

Winchendon, Massachusetts

William Iannacone, President’s List

Winters

Tara Campos, Honor Roll

Tia Campos, Dean’s List

Patrick Reyes, Honor Roll

Zephyr

Emily Talley, President’s List

Cutline: HPU honored 227 students for academic excellence in the spring 2021 semester.