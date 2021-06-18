HPU honors 227 students for academic excellence in spring 2021 semester

BROWNWOOD – June 18, 2021 – Howard Payne University recognized 227 students for academic success during the spring 2021 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s list, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.
Abbott
Kylie Johnson, President’s List
Abilene
Bethany McClure, President’s List
Alleyton
Julia Catlett, President’s List
Amarillo
Abigail Laubhan, Honor Roll
Anson
Ivy Barbian, Honor Roll
Argyle
Jay Helzer, President’s List
Austin
Casey Dufner, President’s List
Chiana Potts, President’s List
Bangs
Aleah Curtis, President’s List
Andrew Hackney, Honor Roll
Alek Mendoza, President’s List
Abigail Poling, Honor Roll
Maya Rivera, President’s List
Bastrop
Antonio Zermeno, Honor Roll
Bells
Haley Arledge, President’s List
Bellville
Brittany Paget Faught, President’s List
Clay Wicklein, Dean’s List
Bertram
David Frost, Honor Roll
Blanket
Kaitlyn Graham, President’s List
Esmeralda Maldonado, President’s List
Boerne
Leah Gordish, Dean’s List
Bonham
Zoe Sprayberry, Honor Roll
Bossier City, Louisiana
Cynthia Montalvo, Dean’s List
Brady
Jeffrey Gilseth, President’s List
Brazoria
Emma Kacal, President’s List
Brownfield
Conner Faught, Dean’s List
Brownwood
Allison Allen, Honor Roll
Alexandria Barnett, President’s List
Haleigh Clevenger, President’s List
Isabel Clevenger, President’s List
Jordan Coronado, President’s List
Cali Darnell, Dean’s List
Regina Dunlap, President’s List
Sarah German, Honor Roll
Derek Gifford, President’s List
Laurel Glass, Dean’s List
Ellen Gonzalez, Honor Roll
Kyle Hampton, President’s List
Lunday Maninger, Honor Roll
Chloe McDonald, Dean’s List
Simone Morris, President’s List
Rosa Munoz, President’s List
Daniel Patterson, Dean’s List
Tristan Petty, Honor Roll
Jessica Phariss, Dean’s List
Jacob Ruiz, Dean’s List
Caleb Schoen, President’s List
Caleb Wheelington, Dean’s List
Brienna Williams, President’s List
Christina Zamarripa, President’s List
Buda
Mariah Gonzales, President’s List
Buna
Dalton Tousha, Honor Roll
Caddo Mills
Kaitlyn Elsten, President’s List
Celina
Rishona Raub, President’s List
Center Point
Mackenzie Lyon, Honor Roll
Chandler
Carter Renfro, President’s List
Cibolo
Micah McDowell, President’s List
Cisco
Jeramy Dodson, President’s List
Cleburne
Landon Clark, Dean’s List
Cleveland
Isabella Buckley, President’s List
College Station
Ashley Burrow, President’s List
Colorado City
Arabella Douglas, President’s List
Comanche
Allison Auvenshine, Dean’s List
Zeph Christian, Dean’s List
Brianne Davis, Dean’s List
Collin Davis, President’s List
Conroe
Grace Beckmeyer, President’s List
Benjamin Schardt, Dean’s List
Crosby
Brandon Diaz, Dean’s List
Cypress
Hunter Cheek, Honor Roll
De Kalb
Daniel Puente, Honor Roll
Denison
Shayla Love, Dean’s List
Denton
Parker Brown, Dean’s List
Discovery Bay, California
Trevor Fletcher, President’s List
Eagle Pass
Lizbeth Huerta, Dean’s List
Early
Rachel Acker, President’s List
Jake Angerstein, Honor Roll
Caleb Callaway, Honor Roll
Annikka Chavez, President’s List
MaKayla De Leon, President’s List
Lauren Haines, Dean’s List
Xavier Haines, President’s List
Seth Jesko, Dean’s List
Joe McKee, Dean’s List
Linsey Piper, President’s List
Austin Warner, Dean’s List
Haylee Allgood, President’s List
Eastland
Katelyn Bird, President’s List
Edgard, Louisiana
Bria Neal, Dean’s List
Edgewood, New Mexico
Madison Tuck, President’s List
El Paso
Mary Anne Gaulke, Dean’s List
Garrett Shelton, Dean’s List
Maria Wright, Dean’s List
Elgin
David Jaramillo-Alejo, Dean’s List
Euless
Amanda Moore, President’s List
Farwell
Elizabeth Torres, President’s List
Flower Mound
Jared Pollock, Honor Roll
Floydada
Hannah Morales, Dean’s List
Fort Stockton
Jessenia Ureste, Honor Roll
Fort Worth
Brian Harris, Honor Roll
Lucy Manning, Dean’s List
Savannah Miller, President’s List
Chandler Paul, Honor Roll
Katharina Van Wyk, Honor Roll
Joel Willis, Honor Roll
Frisco
Rebekah Barnett, President’s List
Tanner Benson, Dean’s List
Madison Marzullo, Honor Roll
Frost
Karlie Scott, President’s List
Fulshear
Carrie Gerdes, President’s List
Galveston
Sierra Ross, President’s List
Gatesville
Alex Mata, Dean’s List
Georgetown
Jadin Heriford, Dean’s List
Gilmer
BraeLynn Harris, Dean’s List
Goldthwaite
Amber Breum, Honor Roll
Grand Prairie
Reese Ridder, Dean’s List
Hallettsville
Delaney Etzler, Honor Roll
Harker Heights
Jesus Rodriguez, Honor Roll
Harlingen
Ezra Rubio, President’s List
Haskell
Krysta Bunch, President’s List
Hico
Sara Heinrichs, President’s List
Houston
David Berzins, Dean’s List
Reagan Coleman, President’s List
Alyssa Corpus, Dean’s List
Eduardo Flores, Honor Roll
Humble
Jamen Adamson, Honor Roll
Ira
Kolten Welch, President’s List
Irving
Landin Blass, Dean’s List
Delaney Castor, President’s List
Jones Creek
Rylee McGee, Dean’s List
Junction
Jewel Schoppe, Dean’s List
Katy
Jacob Smith, President’s List
Kaufman
Jenna Stuard, President’s List
Kemp
Alexander Glass, Honor Roll
Kempner
Monica Garza, President’s List
Kerrville
Morgan Patterson, President’s List
Brooke Robbins, President’s List
Kilgore
Harlee Bigg, Dean’s List
Killeen
Fabianna Bennett, Honor Roll
Krugerville
Brenden Hough, President’s List
La Vernia
Devin Schurman, Dean’s List
Lake Jackson
Mackenzie Langham, Dean’s List
Lampasas
Austin Martin, Honor Roll
Matthew Martin, Honor Roll
McKennah Randall, Honor Roll
Hope Veroneau, President’s List
Lawn
Carlie Voce, Dean’s List
League City
Annie Johnson, Dean’s List
Leander
Madeline DuPre, Dean’s List
Lewisville
Cadence Hindman, Dean’s List
Christopher Nino, Dean’s List
Lockhart
Madison Zardiackas, President’s List
Longview
Daniela Puente, President’s List
Lorena
Katherine Burnside, President’s List
Maple Grove, Minnesota
Victoria Johnson, Honor Roll
Marlin
Chelsey Harris, Dean’s List
May
Tristyn Dunlap, President’s List
Emily O’Neill, President’s List
McCaulley
Bridget Watson, Dean’s List
McKinney
Madison McGarrh, Dean’s List
Mark Sisemore, President’s List
Melissa
Kyle Smith, President’s List
Midland
Jacob Lehrer, Honor Roll
Miles
Catlyn Ward, President’s List
Mullin
Myra Mensch, Dean’s List
Nederland
Hallie Burden, Honor Roll
New Braunfels
Kaedie Riggins, Honor Roll
North Richland Hills
Ryan Cottrell, Dean’s List
Odessa
Kendra Cecil, President’s List
Pampa
Taylor Jefferis, Dean’s List
Pearland
Melinda Mendoza, President’s List
Plano
Hayley North, Dean’s List
Poolville
Brycen Martin, President’s List
Richland Springs
Joelli Atkinson, President’s List
Richmond
Heath Cook, Honor Roll
Rising Star
Jaden Baker, Honor Roll
Taylor Cox Chandler, Honor Roll
Robstown
Bret Eisenbach, Dean’s List
Emily McClendon, President’s List
Rockdale
Brian Blanchard, President’s List
Erin Blanchard, Dean’s List
Round Rock
Ryan McCord, Dean’s List
Rowlett
Trynadee Greenwell, President’s List
Royse City
Brett Martinez, President’s List
Rusk
Nicholas Acker, Honor Roll
Sachse
Michael Harris, Dean’s List
San Angelo
Kelsey Bunch, President’s List
San Antonio
Hailey Albrecht, President’s List
Salina Ali, Honor Roll
Robert Avella, President’s List
Elizabeth Benn, Dean’s List
Vicente Castro, Dean’s List
Daisy Flores, President’s List
Mary Lane, President’s List
Daniel Sustaita, Honor Roll
San Marcos
Tyler Howard, Honor Roll
Seguin
Madeline Rhodes, President’s List
Splendora
Jessie Paris, President’s List
Spring
Katherine Hill, Honor Roll
Stanton
Payge Grable, President’s List
Stephenville
Shelley Eklund, President’s List
Madison Gilder, President’s List
Grace Hawkins, Dean’s List
Strawn
Kassidy Nowak, Dean’s List
Sugar Land
William Burford, Honor Roll
Sweetwater
Hayden Adams, Honor Roll
Teague
Kiley Persons, President’s List
Telephone
Bree Cason, President’s List
Temple
Laira Card, Dean’s List
Trophy Club
Chase Pittman, President’s List
Tucson, Arizona
Karissa Dusek, President’s List
Tuscola
Dylan Martin, Honor Roll
Universal City
Elena Standridge, President’s List
Valley Mills
Mills Wood, President’s List
Waco
Veaney Cazares, Dean’s List
Waller
JT Howard, President’s List
Water Valley
Brittany Sutton, President’s List
Waxahachie
Katherine Hughes, Dean’s List
Weatherford
Sidney Ganus, Honor Roll
Marisah Mata, Dean’s List
Mackinzey Boyer, President’s List
Whitesboro
Tevin Stevens, Dean’s List
Winchendon, Massachusetts
William Iannacone, President’s List
Winters
Tara Campos, Honor Roll
Tia Campos, Dean’s List
Patrick Reyes, Honor Roll
Zephyr
Emily Talley, President’s List
Cutline: HPU honored 227 students for academic excellence in the spring 2021 semester.