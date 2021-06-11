Featured Heartworm Positive Dogs at Harris County Pets

Below are select heartworm positive dogs available for adoption at Harris County Pets. Visit w w w .C ounty P e t s . co m for a viewing of all adoptable pets. All adoptions at HCP include spay/neuter, microchip with lifetime registration, a one-year Harris County pet license and age- appropriate vaccinations. You can schedule an appointment by calling (281) 999-3191 or selecting an appointment date and time on the Qless app, downloadable on all mobile devices.

Name: Hondo Animal ID: A574673 Breed: Pit Bull mix Gender: Male

Approximate age: 5 years Weight: 40 pounds

Hondo was one of two stray dogs picked up by Harris County animal control on May 12 after a Spring resident reported that he witnessed both dogs being dumped from a vehicle that drove away from his neighborhood. Hondo is a mild-mannered guy who

loves the company of humans and has interacted well with other dogs in weekly play groups at Harris County Pets. If adopted, he is eligible for free heartworm treatment through the Heal a Heart program, made possible on donations from citizens in the community.

Name: Paco

Animal ID: A573939 Breed: American Staff mix

Gender: Male Approximate age: 5 years Weight: 69 pounds

Paco was one of two strays picked up by Harris County animal control at a business in Humble, Texas, on May 13. He loves the company of humans and enjoys the outdoors, although it may take some time for him to break the ice with other dogs.

Name: Harley Animal ID: A574788

Breed: American Staff mix

Gender: Female Approximate age: 2 years Weight: 30.5 pounds

Harley is a sweet and affectionate gal who was recently fostered by a staff member at Harris County Pets. The foster stated the following about Harley: “She loves men, women, children and other dogs. She is pretty good on a leash and loves sniffing and tracking scents.

She will sleep on your lap for hours if undisturbed. She loves children and was not overwhelmed by children running around her. She is house-trained and had no accidents. She does have some separation anxiety, so it would be best if someone can be with her most of the day. She is good with other dogs and shows good play etiquette. [Harley] … needs a yard or at least one to two walks daily.” Harley is available for adoption. Caring citizens have pledged $250 towards her fast-kill heartworm treatment at the Harris County Pets Clinic.