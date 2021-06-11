Heal a Heart: Harris County Pets Counts on Community Support to Sustain its Life-saving Program for Heartworm-Positive Dogs

Summer is the time when heat, humidity, and wet conditions combine to create the perfect storm for mosquito breeding in a coastal area like the Houston region. Mosquitoes are capable of transmitting numerous diseases to both humans and pets. For dogs, no other mosquito-borne illness is more prevalent than heartworm disease.

Heartworm disease can be fatal to animals, especially dogs, but it is highly treatable with a 95% success rate, according to Veterinary Centers of America Inc. At least one out of every three dogs currently at the Harris County Pets Resource Center is heartworm positive.

In response, Harris County Pets (HCP) is calling on the community’s support to donate to a life-saving program that benefits both adopters and their new pets. The Heal a Heart program, made possible by donations from caring individuals in the community, provides free treatment to eligible heartworm-positive dogs at HCP once adopted. The program covers the cost of heartworm treatment at the Harris County Pets Clinic. Typical cost for heartworm treatment can range from $300 to over $1,000.

To ensure the effectiveness and safety of the treatment provided by HCP, eligible dogs are selected based on their size, age, weight and health status. The treatment is administered by licensed veterinarians at the Harris County Pets Clinic. Friends of County Pets, the 501(c) nonprofit organization for HCP, manages the funds for the Heal a Heart program.

“We have numerous heartworm-positive dogs at our facility that are highly adoptable and would make great companions in a forever home,” said Michael White, DVM, MS, director of the Harris County Veterinary Public Health Division, which operates HCP. “Unfortunately, some people believe that heartworm-positive pets are irreversibly damaged. While this is certainly not the case in most instances, the cost of treatment can be prohibitive for many potential adopters. The Heal a Heart program removes this costly barrier to adoption by funding the treatment of many deserving heartworm-positive pets in our shelter.

“To those who have donated to Heal a Heart, thank you so much for your generosity,” Dr. White added. “To those who are considering giving, we count on your support now more than ever to give our deserving heartworm positive dogs a chance to find a forever home. Every dollar you donate will directly support our animals.”

To donate to the Heal a Heart program, visit the Friends of County Pets website at www.friendsofcountypets.org .

A direct web link to the PayPal donation form can also be accessed at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VNDY9WMHXGS5L . (Select “Heal a Heart” on the drop-down window.)

Heartworms: Fact Sheet

Heartworms are parasites transmitted by mosquitoes to animals, especially dogs and cats. Mosquitoes carry the “baby” worms and can transmit them to the bloodstream when biting a The worms then develop into adults inside the vessels of the lungs, which leads to damage in the lungs and heart of the animal.

If not treated, heartworms are fatal and can dramatically shorten a pet’s life span. The longer the heartworms are in the body, the more irreversible damage the worms will cause to the lungs and heart. Most untreated animals will eventually die of heart failure.

Animals with heartworms can be treated by one of two methods: “fast kill” and “slow kill.” The “fast kill” method is recommended by veterinarians because it directly kills the adult heartworms, meaning the treatment is shorter and the damage caused by heartworms is decreased. This treatment, which takes three to four months, kills the heartworms with a series of two to three injections. The treatment also involves antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication.

The Harris County Pets Clinic, which offers low-cost veterinary services to the community, provides slow- and fast-kill treatment for heartworm positive dogs. (The clinic requires consultation prior to any heartworm treatment.)

The “slow kill” method, although less expensive than fast kill treatment and does not require confined rest, is not usually recommended because of the extensive time it takes to kill adult heartworms. The method involves giving monthly heartworm medication, which targets only the baby worms. Essentially, this method waits for adult worms to eventually die. This can take time, and the adult worms can still cause irreversible damage to the lungs and heart of the animal.

Cats can also have heartworms, but it is different from heartworm disease in dogs. Cats are atypical hosts for heartworms, and most worms in cats do not survive to the adult stage. However, while heartworm disease goes undiagnosed in cats, even immature worms can cause damage in a condition known as heartworm-associated respiratory disease (HARD). The medication used to treat heartworm infection in dogs cannot be used in cats; thus, prevention is the only means of protecting cats from the effects of heartworm

Harris County Pets recommends that all pet owners take their furry friends to their veterinarian for heartworm prevention treatment if they haven’t done so. The Harris County Pets Clinic provides flea and heartworm prevention medication for cats and dogs at alow-cost.

The clinic is in the Harris County Pets Resource Center on 612 Canino Road in Houston. We recommend that customers call the main line at (281) 999-3191 in advance to schedule an appointment. However, walks-in are welcome from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.