Treatment Approaches for Drug Addiction

When recovering from an addiction, the first step is to acknowledge that substance abuse has become a problem and that quality of life has deteriorated.

When an individual can take a step back and see the damage being done by the addiction, it shows a lot of promise to those around them. The next step is finding the correct treatment that will be the most beneficial and the most effective.

There is an extensive range of options available to those suffering from addiction, whether facing life-long treatment due to an addictive disorder or a kick start to recovery. Treatment will often be tailored to the individual patient’s needs and used in conjunction with various therapies.

When looking at treatment options, it’s good to understand that treatment is based on the type of addictive disorder presented by the sufferer, the length of time involved and the severity of the usage, and the overall effects on the individual.

Doctors will also examine the sufferer, make a diagnosis, prescribe treatments, offer advice, and embark on a treatment plan. There are several treatment options available.

Most addiction patients will receive a combination of the treatments, and no patient will be treated the same. Some of the most common treatments include inpatient and outpatient programs, counseling, self-help groups, and medication. Here is a short explanation of the individual treatments and therapies and what you can expect when taking part in them.

Detoxification

Traditionally the first step in treatment, detoxification, is when individuals stop using the substance they are addicted to and allow the body to get rid of any traces left in the system. This process will often involve withdrawal reactions and partnered with medications to reduce the patient’s symptoms.

Counseling and Behavioral Therapies

Therapy can either take part via group sessions or on a more one-to-one basis with a trained professional. Therapy is often the next step after detoxification and will be adapted to the patient’s individual needs. This form of treatment always starts more intensely, and gradually as the weeks go on, the patient progresses, there will be fewer sessions if the symptoms improve.

Rehabilitation Programs

Long-term treatment programs have been proven to be highly effective in treating addiction disorders. They prepare the patient to reenter society and continue their social, professional, and family responsibilities. These programs offer 24-hour care and assistance for patients and involve several treatments to help them on the road to recovery.

Self-Help Groups

Group therapy and self-help groups help patients feel less isolated in their condition. Having others that can relate to your struggle will help you find new strength and encourage each other to see the recovery through. Groups like this can also be a good source of education, information, and community sense.

Medication Programs

When going through detoxification, most patients will be prescribed medication to manage the symptoms of withdrawal. The medication will depend on the substance the person is addicted to and can help reduce cravings and relapses in the future.

Medication is also used by recovering addicts continuously if health professionals pick up any substance-abuse-related disorders along the way. Medicine will always be accompanied by another form of treatment to ensure it works successfully.

Taking the first step to recovery is always the most difficult once taken, life-changing events will follow.