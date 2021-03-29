How Do You Recognize Dubious Online Casinos?

The number of online casinos represented in the market is constantly growing. It’s an unfortunate reality that not all service companies are trustworthy. It may be challenging to tell the difference between a legitimate and a shady online casino. For this reason, we have decided to go into more detail in this article on factors and indications that speak in favor of a casino being dubious.

The gambling licenses

Savvy gamers know that there are many different licenses, and not all have the same value. Malta Gaming Authority and the Casino Board of the United Kingdom are two of the best licensors. An online casino’s licenses are often mentioned at the bottom of the page. If there are no licenses listed, then stay away from this casino because providers without licenses are fundamentally not serious.

Casino players should also be careful with licenses from the South Seas, even if they do not necessarily call into question the seriousness of the casino. However, if an online casino only has a Curacao license, for example, I recommend not playing here either. The same applies to a license from Gibraltar, although Gibraltar is not located in the South Seas, but at the southern tip of Spain is also offshore and should therefore also be avoided.

The payment methods

Another indication of dubious online casinos is the payment methods. For example, if a casino only offers credit cards and bank transfers as payment methods, that’s not a good sign. Reputable casino providers offer players various payment methods. At least one e-wallet like Skrill or Neteller should be among them. Basically, the more payment methods are offered, the better.

The support in the online casino

Poor customer service does not immediately mean that a casino is dubious. Nevertheless, the following also applies here: The better the support is available, the less likely the casino is not reputable. An online casino that offers neither telephone support nor live chat is, on the one hand, anything but player-friendly and, on the other hand, there is a suspicion that you want to have as little contact as possible with your customers. This, in turn, is a sign that something is wrong, and the casino may be dubious.

The terms and conditions and bonus conditions

In this area, too, I would like to point out that, for example, barely achievable casino bonus conditions do not automatically indicate that a casino is dubious. However, wagering requirements that are almost impossible to meet (example: wagering 99x bonus and deposit) indicate that dubious machinations are being carried out here. I advise every player to read the terms and conditions before or immediately after registering in an online casino and deal with the casino bonuses and wagering requirements. This ensures clarity in reputable casinos and ensures that players unsubscribe immediately in dubious casinos.

The security standards and player protection

Reputable casinos like 888 Kuwait disclose which encryption methods they use to protect their players from unwanted access or data theft. This information is usually a little more difficult to find but can be found in every reputable online casino. It’s a bad sign if a casino player can’t find any details on the topic.

Furthermore, in good casinos, players have the opportunity to set limits and initiate temporary or unlimited self-exclusion. This option can always be found in the account area. Caution in the casino should therefore also be required if there are no options for self-protection.

The imprint

If you are unsure whether the casino you are visiting is reputable or not. In that case, you should take a look at the imprint and google the data there if necessary. If there are any mailbox companies behind the online casino, that doesn’t make a serious impression, of course. One guarantee that a casino is reputable is, for example, an IPO. So if shares in a casino or the operating company can be bought, that means that this casino is 100% reputable.

Summary

The more payment methods there are, the better

Missing licenses are dubious

A lack of support does not bode well

Unfulfilled bonus conditions indicate a lack of seriousness

Security standards should be visible

Self-protection must be offered

If in doubt, check the imprint

What can I do if I suspect fraud in the online casino?

It is a question that many have asked themselves, but in most cases, probably wrongly. Unfortunately, casino players like to scream “fraud” if they have not adhered to the terms of use or have to wait a little longer for a payout. Please read our online casino experience article to find out more about this.

Most of the time, the fraud allegation revolves around unpaid payments by the casino. Online casinos usually state how long a withdrawal takes. Before a player takes action, he should first wait for this period. If the requested real money has not yet arrived in the account, it is advisable to contact support. It can be extremely important to save all correspondence with the casino. Therefore, if you have problems with payments, it is best to contact the casino’s support via email. This makes it easier to provide evidence that may be necessary later.

If support cannot find a solution and the problem is not resolved, you have to wait again. After a while, players should contact the casino’s support again if there are still problems with a payout that cannot be explained or whose explanations are incorrect and incomprehensible. In that case, casino players must contact the next higher authority.

In this case, this means that you have to contact the gambling authority responsible for the online casino. It is important that all correspondence with the casino can be fully documented. That evidence of the requested payout is provided. The online gambling authority will then talk to the casino, usually without the player being involved, and resolve the matter. It can, of course, happen that the casino is stubborn, and there are further delays. However, once all of the key evidence has been provided by the player to the gambling authority, everything should work.

If not, players only have one final step. Before I go into more depth on this, I’d like to issue a warning. This last option should only be considered if players are more than 100% sure that they are correct and have all receipts, without exception, regarding contact with the casino and the gambling authority and payments. If nothing works, an international law attorney can fix it.

However, such a lawyer is very expensive, so it is only worth calling in him when it comes to really large amounts, especially since the costs for this lawyer have to be borne by the player anyway. I advise every player to remain calm and always friendly with payment problems.